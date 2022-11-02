[BN] Blitz: Winners, losers of NFL trade deadline and how moves impact Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 2, 2022

Winners, losers of NFL trade deadline and how moves impact Bills

It looked like it would end up being a quiet deadline day for the Buffalo Bills. Maybe James Cook and Devin Singletary did enough to convince Brandon Beane that another back wasn't necessary. Maybe the Bills felt comfortable at safety.

The deadline is the deadline for a reason, and the Bills used every minute to make a few moves to improve the depth at each of those positions.

First, the Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023.

Then, they re-acquired safety Dean Marlowe in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons in return for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

It was quite a busy trade deadline around the league.

Ryan O'Halloran wrote on five winners and losers from the day and how the activity impacted the Bills.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

PlayAction podcast: How will the Bills divvy up snap counts at cornerback with Tre White returning soon? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discussed the situation at corner, plus whose stock is up and whose is down seven games into this Bills season on the latest PlayAction podcast. All in 15 minutes. Listen here

5 things about Nyheim Hines: He's versatile, underused and has quite an interesting take on returning punts. Read more

Position grades: The Bills weren't perfect during their 10-point win Sunday night, and Mark Gaughan's grades by position group reflect that. Which group scored the highest? Read more

Fergusons on a 'really cool' doubleheader: Two games … two states … two wins. Reid and Blake Ferguson, the long snappers for the Bills and Miami Dolphins, respectively, made sure their parents got to see them both play on the same day, and the travel plans worked out "flawlessly,” said Kevin Ferguson, their father. Read more

Big rating: From Alan Pergament: "Despite the Bills taking a 24-7 halftime lead and Buffalo and Green Bay being the two smallest TV markets in the NFL, NBC reports that the game delivered its highest audience for a Week 8 game since 2015." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres center Dylan Cozens working to 'earn' respect when facing NHL's best Read more

Colleges: UB football denied first shot at bowl eligibility in 45-24 loss at Ohio Read more

St. Bonaventure to honor basketball great Bob Lanier this season Read more

UB's Marcus Fuqua, tied for national lead in interceptions, gains confidence to help defense soar Read more

High schools: Drew Leardini lifts Lew-Port to win over Lafayette for overall Class B boys soccer title Read more

Clarence girls soccer reclaims Section VI Class AA title; Lew-Port wins B crossover Read more

Field Hockey: Class A, B and C Section VI championships set for this week Read more

Far West Regionals boys and girls soccer schedules Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 2

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.