[BN] Blitz: Winners and losers on Bills roster after draft

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 5, 2021
Winners and losers on the Bills' roster after the NFL draft
Levi Wallace and Dan Jackson had to be entering draft weekend wondering not if the Bills were going to draft a cornerback, but how many cornerbacks the Bills might take.
Instead, Brandon Beane and Co. waited all the way to the sixth round to finally grab one, Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose. They did so after passing on two solid options in both round one and round three.
That, Mark Gaughan wrote, is "a vote of confidence for Wallace and Jackson."
Those two weren't alone. Remember all that talk about the Bills drafting a running back? How must it feel to be Devin Singletary or Zack Moss right about now?
It wasn't all wins, though, for Bills currently on the roster. Some players, like the depth defensive ends and No. 4 safety Josh Thomas, likely had a rude awakening.
Mark Gaughan went through the winners and losers on the Bills.
Best of the draft: The News published more than 30 articles from the start of the draft to its completion, so you'd be forgiven if one or two (or six) slipped through the cracks during the marathon football weekend.
Hours after Greg Rousseau became the newest Bills first-round pick, Jason Wolf took readers inside his personal life with a story about his family and why Rousseau decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season. The story also details Rousseau's hourslong commutes to high school and how they helped him graduate early. Read more
For the Bills, drafting as the hunted and not the hunter was a much different experience, Vic Carucci wrote. Read more
Rousseau might have stolen headlines as the top pick for the Bills, but the Bills also took another end, Carlos Basham, in round two. His high ceiling and toughness could make him a pivotal player for the Bills sooner rather than later. Read more
Why should we trust Brandon Beane on Greg Rousseau? "For now, Bills fans might as well dream about a rose-colored future, maybe in 2022 or 2023: What if Beane is as right about Rousseau as he was about Allen?" Read more
Buffalo's AFC East opponents were busy, but the results of their activity in the first round weren't enough: The Bills are still the class of the division. Read more
How'd the Bills do? Here are our grades. Read more
Draft numbers: The NFL was able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week. " Of course the numbers are less than if we were fully beyond the pandemic, but to put it in context, it's more than in year one (2015, when the draft was moved from New York) in Grant Park in Chicago." Read more
How many people watched? Quite a few. Read more
Panthers request permission ... to interview Dan Morgan for their opening at assistant general manager. Morgan has been the Bills' director of player personnel since 2018. The connection to Carolina makes a lot of sense. Read more
Options picked up: In case you missed it, the Bills made their roster decisions on Tremaine Edmunds and Josh Allen. Here's what it means. Read more
