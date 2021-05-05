[BN] Blitz: Winners and losers on Bills roster after draft

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Winners and losers on the Bills' roster after the NFL draft

Levi Wallace and Dan Jackson had to be entering draft weekend wondering not if the Bills were going to draft a cornerback, but how many cornerbacks the Bills might take.

Instead, Brandon Beane and Co. waited all the way to the sixth round to finally grab one, Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose. They did so after passing on two solid options in both round one and round three.

That, Mark Gaughan wrote, is "a vote of confidence for Wallace and Jackson."

Those two weren't alone. Remember all that talk about the Bills drafting a running back? How must it feel to be Devin Singletary or Zack Moss right about now?

It wasn't all wins, though, for Bills currently on the roster. Some players, like the depth defensive ends and No. 4 safety Josh Thomas, likely had a rude awakening.