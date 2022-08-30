[BN] Blitz: Will O.J. Howard have a roster spot at day's end?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 30, 2022

O.J. Howard on his first training camp with the Bills: 'It was a lot of growing pains for me'

When the Bills signed O.J Howard this past spring, optimistic fans had dreams of the Bills running a little more 12 personnel (one RB, two WRs, two TEs) and having two big-body targets at the tight end position in Howard and last year's breakout player, Dawson Knox.

The Bills and Josh Allen, some thought, would help unlock Howard's talent. He was a first round pick in 2017 and never seemed to live up to his potential during his five seasons in Tampa.

Late in Friday's preseason finale in Charlotte, Howard was still on the field, joined by many players who won't have a roster spot when 53-man rosters are submitted today.

The Bills started the cutting process Monday and will continue it today ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline.

Being on the field with those other players Friday night is never a good sign. But would the Bills really release Howard?

Jay Skurski examined that question.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills players react to Araiza allegations: Center Mitch Morse said hearing the news “definitely a shock at first,” and that players could have a “guttural reaction.” Morse, a team captain, said it had been a heavy few days on the locker room. Read more

Poyer: 'I expect to be out there': Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he is on track to play in Buffalo’s season opener next Thursday in Los Angeles. It's been an interesting offseason for Poyer, who has been seeking a contract extension with the Bills. Read more

Bruce Smith pushes commitment to East Side: “We want to show our love and commitment to the East Side of Buffalo,” Smith said. “5/14 cannot be a day that is just an afterthought. It has to be a constant thought to keep strengthening this community and to provide this legacy of this hero, Lt. Aaron Salter Jr." Smith was at at Lockport Town & Country Club to host a charity golf tournament in the name of the slain retired Buffalo police officer killed in the Tops Markets massacre on May 14. Read more

Goodell mum on Araiza's release: The NFL commissioner was in town at the event hosted by Bruce Smith, but was not made available to local media. Read more

SDSU defends handling of allegation: San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke said Monday he didn't know Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party until a civil suit was filed last week. And the school's athletic director defended the administration's decision to obey the San Diego Police Department's request to delay a campus-led inquiry into the alleged crime. Read more

Comparing where Bills players are ranked by five national outlets: The last of the NFL national player rankings are in. Here is a comparison of the rankings for Bills players across outlets. Read more

Kern released by Titans: Titans punter and Grand Island native Brett Kern was released by Tennessee. The Bills, of course, are in need of a punter. Read more

Remembering the Whammy Weenie: In case you missed it, Erik Brady took readers on a trip down memory lane with a look back at a failed marketing promotion involving the Bills, a lead paint fiasco and a whodunit. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: It's a quiet summer for Sabres defenseman Owen Power ahead of his first NHL training camp Read more

High schools: Section VI, WNY Sports Officials agree to new contract Read more

UB football: Finding the sweet spot: How UB football is putting together pieces with goal of wins Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 30

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.