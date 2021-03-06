[BN] Blitz: Will Jerry Hughes follow the edge-rush age trend?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 6, 2021
Bills offseason questions: Bills must hope Jerry Hughes follows edge-rush age trend
Edge rushers have become some of the more sought-after talents in the modern day NFL.
To get a good one, you need to make an investment. The majority of good edge rushers in the league are expensive. Nine of the top 13 edge-rushing sack leaders in 2020 were first-round picks.
The Bills are moving into the offseason with a need to improve their pass rushing abilities. They don't have a high draft pick. They don't have a lot of cap space.
So, they'll be setting their sights on a league trend and just hoping that Jerry Hughes follows. Hughes will be 33 before next season starts, but edge rushers tend to age well. Guys like Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis and Cameron Wake all had productive seasons at age 33 or older.
Hughes, for the most part, outperformed what his stat line showed.
The final edition of our offseason questions series asks: How long can the Bills keep counting on Jerry Hughes to lead the edge rush?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Hyde's new deal: "It's a rewarding feeling knowing that they see me as a key piece in doing that. I want to finish what we started with Buffalo. I say 'we' as in the guys that came in 2017: Sean (McDermott) and Tre'Davious (White), Po (Jordan Poyer), myself, obviously D-Dawk (Dion Dawkins), a few other guys. I just want to finish what we started." Hyde will get nearly $20 million in his new deal. Read more
McShay's mock: ESPN's Todd McShay has the Bills taking a very interesting running back with their first round pick in his latest mock draft. Read more
Will Edmunds' option get picked up? In case you missed it, yesterday's edition of our offseason questions series asked: What will the Bills do about the fifth-year option on Tremaine Edmunds’ rookie deal? Jay Skurski made a case for picking it up and a case for declining it. Read more
Cap space: The NFL has finalized the amount of unused cap space and other adjustments that each of its 32 teams can carry over and apply to the 2021 salary cap. How much money is that for the Bills? More than expected. Read more
Are NFL teams bad at picking QBs? From The Ringer: "Trevor Lawrence is the most sought-after QB prospect since Andrew Luck. For as much as he seems like a sure thing, though, history suggests he may not even be the best quarterback in the 2021 class." Read more
Rich get richer: Finalizing a new rights deal makes certain of this: The 32 NFL owners are about to get a whole lot richer. Read more
