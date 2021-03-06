 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Will Jerry Hughes follow the edge-rush age trend?
[BN] Blitz: Will Jerry Hughes follow the edge-rush age trend?

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 6, 2021

Jackson pressured

Jerry Hughes puts heat on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the divisional-round playoff game.

Bills offseason questions: Bills must hope Jerry Hughes follows edge-rush age trend

Edge rushers have become some of the more sought-after talents in the modern day NFL.

To get a good one, you need to make an investment. The majority of good edge rushers in the league are expensive. Nine of the top 13 edge-rushing sack leaders in 2020 were first-round picks.

The Bills are moving into the offseason with a need to improve their pass rushing abilities. They don't have a high draft pick. They don't have a lot of cap space.

So, they'll be setting their sights on a league trend and just hoping that Jerry Hughes follows. Hughes will be 33 before next season starts, but edge rushers tend to age well. Guys like Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis and Cameron Wake all had productive seasons at age 33 or older.

Hughes, for the most part, outperformed what his stat line showed.

The final edition of our offseason questions series asks: How long can the Bills keep counting on Jerry Hughes to lead the edge rush?

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

