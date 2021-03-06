[BN] Blitz: Will Jerry Hughes follow the edge-rush age trend?

The Bills are moving into the offseason with a need to improve their pass rushing abilities. They don't have a high draft pick. They don't have a lot of cap space.

So, they'll be setting their sights on a league trend and just hoping that Jerry Hughes follows. Hughes will be 33 before next season starts, but edge rushers tend to age well. Guys like Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis and Cameron Wake all had productive seasons at age 33 or older.

Hughes, for the most part, outperformed what his stat line showed.

The final edition of our offseason questions series asks: How long can the Bills keep counting on Jerry Hughes to lead the edge rush?