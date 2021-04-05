[BN] Blitz: Will Brandon Powell step into primary return role?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 5, 2021
Brandon Powell ready to step into Andre Roberts' shoes as Bills' primary returner
Andre Roberts has been to the Pro Bowl three times, twice during his two years as the Bills' return man.
Roberts, a Bills captain in 2020, led the NFL by averaging 30.0 yards per kick return.
During a one-on-one conversation with The News in December, Roberts, now 33 years old, talked about his NFL career, which has been defined by constant change.
Change is coming again in 2021. Roberts is now a member of the Texans, and the Bills could end up turning their return game over to a relative novice, Brandon Powell.
That's if Powell, who will compete for the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver job, makes the 53-man roster.
Jay Skurski has more on the guy who is trying to fill the big hole left open by Roberts' departure.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
More changes coming? We officially have 17 regular season games for the 2021 NFL season. Teams will not get an additional bye week for now, but should we expect that to change? It can't be much longer until an 18th game is added, with the addition of a second bye week, right? Read more
More from Pro Football Talk: "NFL owners will vote on a rule that would greatly expand the prohibition on blocking below the waist, making such blocks illegal by offensive and defensive players if contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle." Read more
Mock roundup: The NFL draft is three weeks away. Here's another look at who experts have the Bills selecting in mock drafts. Read more
Catch up on our coverage: Miss any of our Bills coverage last week at [BN] Blitz? Let's get you caught up.
Bills Mailbag: What does Mitchell Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm's future? Read more
Bills could benefit from rush to take offensive tackles in NFL draft Read more
Vic Carucci: Jim Kelly will always be grateful for Howard Schnellenberger's tough love Read more
Isaiah McKenzie gets his '100 Grand' payout from creative Bills fan Read more
Bills use April Fools' Day prank to announce white facemasks as part of 2021 helmets Read more
Browns' J.C. Tretter: 'The NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over' Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Sabres' progress could make Don Granato a candidate for the job Read more
Inside the NHL: Q&A if you're already thinking about the draft and the Sabres Read more
High schools: Girls volleyball preview: Panama, Portville look to Section VI dominance Read more
WNY wrestlers score places in 'NYS' championships Read more
Colleges: Stanford fends off Arizona to capture NCAA women's basketball championship Read more
Today in sports history: April 5 Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.