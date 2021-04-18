 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Will Brandon Beane move out of pick 30?
  • Updated
  • 0
Sports Talk LIVE

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 18, 2021

Bills Colts

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane walks to the field prior to playing the Indianapolis Colts during pregame on Jan. 9, 2021. 

Bills draft roundtable part 1: Will Brandon Beane move up in the first round?

It's difficult to predict what Brandon Beane is going to do as the Bills' first pick nears on draft night.

There are so many factors at play: Who was drafted where? What do other teams need? Is a guy you really want sliding? 

The Bills, Vic Carucci wrote, have fewer than 30 players on their board with solid first-round grades – a good reason why a lot of teams attempt to move up or down. 

Beane has been known to make deals on draft day, typically in an effort to move up. This year, however, it might be the opposite.

In the first of a two-part roundtable about the NFL draft, News Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf discuss several questions about the team and the NFL draft.

Today's questions: Who’s the player you most want to see the Bills draft? Will the Bills move up, down or stand pat in Round 1? Is there a Day 3 gem that intrigues you?

READ MORE

Today in sports history: April 18

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Related to this story

