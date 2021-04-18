[BN] Blitz: Will Brandon Beane move out of pick 30?

In the first of a two-part roundtable about the NFL draft, News Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf discuss several questions about the team and the NFL draft.

Today's questions: Who’s the player you most want to see the Bills draft? Will the Bills move up, down or stand pat in Round 1? Is there a Day 3 gem that intrigues you?

