[BN] Blitz: Will Brandon Beane move out of pick 30?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 18, 2021
Bills draft roundtable part 1: Will Brandon Beane move up in the first round?
It's difficult to predict what Brandon Beane is going to do as the Bills' first pick nears on draft night.
There are so many factors at play: Who was drafted where? What do other teams need? Is a guy you really want sliding?
The Bills, Vic Carucci wrote, have fewer than 30 players on their board with solid first-round grades – a good reason why a lot of teams attempt to move up or down.
Beane has been known to make deals on draft day, typically in an effort to move up. This year, however, it might be the opposite.
In the first of a two-part roundtable about the NFL draft, News Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf discuss several questions about the team and the NFL draft.
Today's questions: Who’s the player you most want to see the Bills draft? Will the Bills move up, down or stand pat in Round 1? Is there a Day 3 gem that intrigues you?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mailbag: Is this QB class better than 2018? What advice would Sean McDermott have for Sabres coach Don Granato? Why are the Bills replacing Corey Bojorquez with an inferior punter? Who are the best Bills players of all time who used initials in their common name? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
What LeSean McCoy wants to do next: McCoy and his brother LeRon operate a real estate firm called Vice Capital. The company develops properties using opportunity zones. The McCoy brothers want to build a real estate empire. McCoy owns 60 properties, some operating under Vice Capital. Read more
Where are they now? The Bills used two players and six draft picks to acquire Josh Allen. Here's what became of those assets. Read more
Over/under set: The Bills opened with an over-under total of 10.5 wins in the new 17-game season, according to Caesars William Hill, which is traditionally the first of the major oddsmakers to list season totals. Is that too low? Read more
Big brother is not watching you: Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "The NFLPA informed players tonight the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players in the offseason for 'High-Risk COVID Conduct,' such as going to bars and indoor events, per source. So, any players that do go back for in-person offseason workouts won't have to live in quarantine." Read more
Mock roundup: Who do the experts have the Bills selecting? Here's an updated look at their projection for the Bills. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres' drought reaches historic level, but youth inspires hope Read more
Mike Harrington: Don Granato is looking like the right choice for Sabres Read more
Inside the NHL: Sabres have to be wary about deadline impact on current and future rivals Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Helping Hand guides Clarence in the right direction in football win over Frontier Read more
2021 All-WNY girls basketball: O'Hara's Aaliyah Parker earns Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year Read more
Late-game push lifts Eden/North Collins football past Lackawanna, 39-36 Read more
Colleges: 6-foot-9 forward Kuluel Mading commits to UB men's basketball Read more
Today in sports history: April 18
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.