[BN] Blitz: Will Bills fans make Detroit a home away from home?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 18, 2022

Will Bills fans make Detroit a home away from home?

So, Highmark Stadium won't be a winter wonderland after all. The Bills-Browns game scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park will now be played in Detroit, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Beane said the Bills will do all they can to keep a normal routine.

Beane said he was hopeful that a mostly Bills crowd would greet them when they take the field Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. The team, however, will be using the visitor's locker room to prepare for their Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Lions.

Jay Skurski has more from Beane's session with reporters after the game was moved.

While we're on the subject of moving the game, don't let the events of this weekend make you think the Bills are reconsidering the ideas of a dome for the new stadium.

"No, absolutely not," said Ron Raccuia, Bills executive vice president and COO.

