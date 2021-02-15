[BN] Blitz: Wide receiver is a strength, but one question looms

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills position series: Wide receiver is a strength – but one question looms

The Bills have gone from worst to first when it comes to starting wide receivers over the last four seasons.

This year, with the arrival of Stefon Diggs, Bills pass catchers helped Josh Allen become the quarterback the Bills hoped he could become when they selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Brandon Beane essentially spent another first round pick to bring Diggs here, and so the Bills have invested a lot of money and resources into the combination of Allen and Diggs, who were arguably the best tandem in football this season.

But everything isn't all perfect as the Bills look toward 2021. One fairly substantial question looms for this offseason.