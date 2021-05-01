[BN] Blitz: Why we should trust Brandon Beane on Greg Rousseau

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 1, 2021
Analysis: We have to trust Brandon Beane's crystal ball on Greg Rousseau
Sometimes, Mark Gaughan wrote, "we can watch the video and it’s not rocket science."
The player you're watching in those cases makes it obvious: They're NFL-bound and going to be a big difference maker. Maybe they've played three seasons of college football, and the tape is consistent.
"My job is to analyze the Bills’ moves. I’ve been doing it more than 30 years. I’m not remotely qualified to make this projection," Gaughan wrote.
That's the way it goes sometimes in the draft. We're all forming opinions about players we know very little about.
Brandon Beane, Joe Schoen, Dan Morgan & Co., meanwhile, are the people being paid quite a bit to be right about these things. Lately, for the most part, they've done their part.
There are multiple outcomes here, just like there were when the Bills picked Josh Allen. We know how that turned out. For now, we have to trust the crystal ball.
Here's Gaughan's analysis.
