[BN] Blitz: Why we should trust Brandon Beane on Greg Rousseau

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 1, 2021

Analysis: We have to trust Brandon Beane's crystal ball on Greg Rousseau

Sometimes, Mark Gaughan wrote, "we can watch the video and it’s not rocket science."

The player you're watching in those cases makes it obvious: They're NFL-bound and going to be a big difference maker. Maybe they've played three seasons of college football, and the tape is consistent.

But what do you do about Greg Rousseau, who played 15 games in his college career and hasn't played a game in 16 months?

"My job is to analyze the Bills’ moves. I’ve been doing it more than 30 years. I’m not remotely qualified to make this projection," Gaughan wrote.

That's the way it goes sometimes in the draft. We're all forming opinions about players we know very little about.

Brandon Beane, Joe Schoen, Dan Morgan & Co., meanwhile, are the people being paid quite a bit to be right about these things. Lately, for the most part, they've done their part.