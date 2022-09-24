[BN] Blitz: Why Von Miller thinks Greg Rousseau can become the NFL's best pass rusher

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 24, 2022

Why Von Miller thinks Greg Rousseau can one day become the NFL's best pass rusher

Greg Rousseau is halfway to his 17-game 2021 season sack total (4) through just two games in 2022. He finished 2021 with eight tackles for loss and has three already this season.

The second-year defensive end is just 22 years old, and he's showing so far why the Bills liked him so much and felt they got a steal at pick No. 30 in the 2021 NFL draft.

Right now, he's only scratching the surface, according to his teammate and future Hall of Famer, Von Miller.

“He has all the ability and the mindset to be the best pass rusher in the league,” Miller said this week. “It's going to happen. It's just sometimes things take a little bit of time."

Rousseau didn't play football in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this rookie season and start to 2022 are his longest stretch of football in some time. And since Rousseau is not yet 23 years old, there's plenty of time and opportunity for Rousseau to develop over the next few years.

"He has a very, very bright future ahead of him," Miller said.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Four key contributors out: How banged up is Buffalo's defense? The Bills said Friday that defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson all had been ruled out for Week 3. "I remain very confident in our football team, and very confident in the back end in particular," coach Sean McDermott said. Read more

Bills frenzy builds and ticket prices go up: Want to go to a Bills game? From Mike Petro: "The most affordable tickets for the Bills’ next two home games, including fees, are about $400 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9 and $450 for Sunday night football against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30, according to a local ticket broker." What's behind the prices and what are the trends? Read more

Voice of the Fan: Buffalo's roster, Pete Rosen wrote, "is overstuffed with next-man-ups who next-manned-up" in Monday night's win over Tennessee. Sunday afternoon, they'll have to do it again. Read more

Tua's chance to prove doubters wrong: If "show me more" or "do it again" was your reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's career day last weekend, then Tagovailoa has the perfect opportunity to show naysayers what he's all about Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens. Even if it happens to be against a depleted Buffalo Bills secondary. Read more

How we see it: Will the Bills move to 3-0 in convincing fashion? Will the Dolphins keep it close and let the Bills know they're coming? Or will Miami earn a statement win? Our staff weighs in with predictions for Sunday. Read more

PlayAction podcast: How concerned should the Bills be about an inexperienced secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon. Listen here

The failed lessons from the Fail Mary: From The Ringer: "A decade ago this weekend, replacement referees made one of the worst calls in pro sports history. It should have made us respect the refs; instead, we’re questioning them more than ever." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Eric Comrie and Craig Anderson kicking off process to form a tandem in Sabres' net Read more

Sabres Notebook: Camp schedule takes a sharp turn this weekend Read more

UB football: UB football game day: Bulls look to avoid 0-4 start for first time since 2005 Read more

High schools: St. Francis beats Cathedral Prep 28-26; Ricardo Kidd leads team Read more

High schools notebook: Will South boys basketball to play in Cleveland; several softball players nationally ranked Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 24

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.