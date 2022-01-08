[BN] Blitz: Why the Bills plan to reduce seating capacity in a bigger stadium

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 8, 2022
Why Buffalo Bills plan to reduce seating capacity, despite building a bigger stadium
Highmark Stadium seats 69,000 people, which is a good thing for this new era of Buffalo Bills football that features a lot more winning and regular trips to the playoffs.
The Bills sold 60,000 season tickets this year, selling out options for the first time in team history.
Winning doesn't last forever, of course, and so the future Bills stadium won't allow for this level of season ticket sales.
The Bills plan to reduce the capacity in their new stadium to between 60,000 to 62,000 seats and a general admission, standing-room-only party deck with space for up to another 5,000 fans. It will be a larger stadium, with fewer seats.
It's not necessarily a popular move among fans, but Jason Wolf talked to sports marketing professionals, engineers and economists to learn the reasoning behind the national trend.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Scouting report: The Buffalo Bills will have advantages all over the field tomorrow against the New York Jets. Here's a look inside the matchups. Read more
No dome, Hochul confirms (again): It was clear before, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said it again Friday: The next Buffalo Bills stadium won’t have a dome. Read more
Mailbag: Should Josh Allen factor into the dome vs. no dome debate? Will running success add new wrinkles to Buffalo's offense? Should the Bills go with Isaiah McKenzie at returner? Where does Mitchell Trubisky end up next season? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Bills to highlight local nonprofits Sunday: Sunday, on the field ahead of the game against the New York Jets, the five players on the Buffalo Bills' Player Community Leadership Committee will recognize and donate to five local nonprofits. Katherine Fitzgerald has the details. Read more
Injury report: Defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) will not play Sunday. He has been ruled out, while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is listed as doubtful. Read more
The grandmother behind Harrison Phillips and the WPMOY award: In case you missed Jason Wolf's story ... this is one dedicated Buffalo Bills fan. "Harry deserves this. We all deserve this.” Read more
Fun, flops, frustration: "The Associated Press will hand out its individual NFL awards on Feb. 10 at NFL Honors in Los Angeles. Until then, here are some off-the-beaten track honors to consider." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Sabres: Michael Peca using his role in Rochester to help Sabres build a winner Read more
Sabres to put Rick Jeanneret banner in the rafters as part of April 1 tribute Read more
Sabres notebook: Defensemen Robert Hagg, Jacob Bryson rejoin practice Read more
Colleges: UB women's basketball games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols Read more
Photos: Niagara hosts Sacred Heart in AHA hockey action View photos
Today in sports history: Jan. 8
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.