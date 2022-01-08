[BN] Blitz: Why the Bills plan to reduce seating capacity in a bigger stadium

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 8, 2022

Why Buffalo Bills plan to reduce seating capacity, despite building a bigger stadium

Highmark Stadium seats 69,000 people, which is a good thing for this new era of Buffalo Bills football that features a lot more winning and regular trips to the playoffs.

The Bills sold 60,000 season tickets this year, selling out options for the first time in team history.

Winning doesn't last forever, of course, and so the future Bills stadium won't allow for this level of season ticket sales.

The Bills plan to reduce the capacity in their new stadium to between 60,000 to 62,000 seats and a general admission, standing-room-only party deck with space for up to another 5,000 fans. It will be a larger stadium, with fewer seats.