[BN] Blitz: Why the Bills could take this Western Michigan receiver

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 22, 2021

NFL draft profile: Easy to imagine Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge in Bills' offense

D’Wayne Eskridge wanted to enter the draft last year after a broken clavicle kept him out of most of the 2019 season.

He didn't like where the NFL Draft Advisory Board told him he'd be selected (if he was even selected at all), so Eskridge took advantage of his extra year of eligibility and returned to Western Michigan with a bang. He was first-team All-MAC for both offense and special teams. He was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the nation’s most versatile player. He was the only one of the finalist to not play at a Power 5 school.

Better yet? He led the country in all-purpose yards per game.

Eskridge is still projected to be drafted on day two, which brings us to the Bills.

Wide receiver doesn't seem like a big need for the Bills, but Eskridge might just be the player to draft for a few reasons.