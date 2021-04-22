[BN] Blitz: Why the Bills could take this Western Michigan receiver

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 22, 2021
NFL draft profile: Easy to imagine Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge in Bills' offense
D’Wayne Eskridge wanted to enter the draft last year after a broken clavicle kept him out of most of the 2019 season.
He didn't like where the NFL Draft Advisory Board told him he'd be selected (if he was even selected at all), so Eskridge took advantage of his extra year of eligibility and returned to Western Michigan with a bang. He was first-team All-MAC for both offense and special teams. He was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the nation’s most versatile player. He was the only one of the finalist to not play at a Power 5 school.
Better yet? He led the country in all-purpose yards per game.
Eskridge is still projected to be drafted on day two, which brings us to the Bills.
Wide receiver doesn't seem like a big need for the Bills, but Eskridge might just be the player to draft for a few reasons.
In part three of our series featuring potential picks of the Bills, Jay Skurski profiles the Western Michigan receiver.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Proposal tabled: The Bills submitted a proposal that would have teams hold off on interviewing coaching candidates until after the conference championship games and wait until after the Super Bowl to do the hiring. For now, owners aren't ready to embrace it. A few changes were made, however. Read more
Jeremiah likes an edge rusher to the Bills: NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Bills taking a 6-4 defensive end out of Washington at pick 30. Mark Gaughan has more. Read more
Cheat sheet: Mark Gaughan's Top 100 Cheat Sheet for the NFL Draft will be part of The Buffalo News' NFL Draft Preview on April 29. Gaughan's full 2021 Draft Cheat Sheet, listing 330 players, is on an Excel file. Subscribers who are big draft fans can email Gaughan to get the full Draft Cheat Sheet. He will send it to the first 100 responders. Email: mgaughan@buffnews.com
Carucci's latest column: Miss Vic Carucci's latest column, a look at where things stand with Josh Allen and the Bills when it comes to his contract extension? Read it here. Read more
Combine changes: From the Associated Press: "The NFL is exploring changes to the annual NFL scouting combine to improve the professional and medical experience for draft prospects." Read more
Player profiles: In case you missed our first two player profiles ahead of the draft, here they are...
Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. ‘would love’ to play for Bills Read more
Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can take it to the house Read more
Mac Jones is a case study in QB logic: From The Ringer: "The Alabama star had one of the greatest college football seasons of all time, but lacks the tools of the other top quarterback prospects in this class. Which matters more?" Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on cusp of Sabres' most anticipated goalie debut since Ryan Miller Read more
High schools: Canisius High's Blake Haubeil aims for another lofty goal: Playing in the NFL Read more
Canisius and St. Mary's girls advance to volleyball finals Read more
Section VI will have spring wrestling season, but not for Erie County schools Read more
Colleges: Aaliyah Parker, Hannah Dolan join local MAAC women's basketball programs Read more
College basketball is religion in NC. But its future, allure of UNC and Duke are in doubt Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.