[BN] Blitz: Why Sean McDermott is pulling so hard for the Philadelphia Union this weekend

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 4, 2022

Inside the Bills: Why Sean McDermott is pulling so hard for the Philadelphia Union this weekend

Sean McDermott is a Philly guy. He went to high school in the area and played football in the competitive Philadelphia Catholic League, where he also was a champion wrestler.

It's also the city where he got his start in the NFL as a coach, joining Andy Reid's staff in 2001. He stayed there through the 2010 season.

So if he had to pick a team to pull for in tomorrow's MLS Cup, he'd probably be picking the Union.

But McDermott's relationship with the Union isn't casual, it's intimate. McDermott's brother, Tim, is the Union’s president, a job he was promoted to in 2019.

McDermott was sporting a Union shirt during his news conference Wednesday, and he'll be watching Saturday afternoon.

"The fan base, like here, different sport, but their fan base is very much like the Bills Mafia in football," McDermott said. "So, best fan base in the sport.”

In an interview with The Buffalo News Thursday, Tim wore a Bills hat. Brother supporting brother.

Mark Gaughan has more on the brotherly bond between Tim and Sean McDermott.

