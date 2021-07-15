[BN] Blitz: Why Reggie Gilliam is one of the more intriguing Bills players

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 15, 2021
Reggie Gilliam one of more intriguing players on Bills' roster
You know you have a good football team when the most intriguing conversation surrounding your offense in the offseason is about the tight end position. Absent of an upgrade, success at tight end this season hinges on Dawson Knox rebounding and taking his game to another level. Vic Carucci has the latest in our series of previews of the Bills at each position with a look at the tight ends.
While Knox will be a player to focus on, and Zach Ertz has drawn a lot of attention from Bills fans and media despite still being on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, the most intriguing player the Bills have at tight end might be Reggie Gilliam, who Carucci says "fits the description of a throwback player."
The 6-foot, 244-pound Gilliam can do a little bit of everything. He can play tight end. He can play fullback. He can play special teams.
"Reggie is like a flip phone," said Jason Candle, Toledo's football coach. "It's reliable and it does its job every single day to the best of its ability. It's not flashy."
Gilliam made the 53-man roster last year because of his ability to play special teams. But the competition will be a little tougher during this training camp.
To go along with today's tight end preview, Carucci sized up Gilliam's place with the Bills.
