[BN] Blitz: Why Reggie Gilliam is one of the more intriguing Bills players

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 15, 2021

Reggie Gilliam one of more intriguing players on Bills' roster

You know you have a good football team when the most intriguing conversation surrounding your offense in the offseason is about the tight end position. Absent of an upgrade, success at tight end this season hinges on Dawson Knox rebounding and taking his game to another level. Vic Carucci has the latest in our series of previews of the Bills at each position with a look at the tight ends.

While Knox will be a player to focus on, and Zach Ertz has drawn a lot of attention from Bills fans and media despite still being on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, the most intriguing player the Bills have at tight end might be Reggie Gilliam, who Carucci says "fits the description of a throwback player."

The 6-foot, 244-pound Gilliam can do a little bit of everything. He can play tight end. He can play fullback. He can play special teams.