[BN] Blitz: Why no dome? It's 'part of the Buffalo bravado'
[BN] Blitz: Why no dome? It's 'part of the Buffalo bravado'

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 9, 2022

Bills Falcons fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs off the field after the Bills' 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Jan. 2 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Why not a dome? Buffalo’s blizzardlike branding plays a role in Bills stadium plans

There's an opinion held by some out there in Western New York and the general football world that says the Bills should be thinking about building a dome because they owe it to Josh Allen to protect him from the elements.

It sounds good in theory. Allen has a world class arm, and speed and athleticism that make him difficult to tackle in the open field. These abilities don't need to be slowed or muted by cold weather, snow and wind. But are they really impacted that much?

While a controlled environment could boost his statistics, Allen far outperformed opposing quarterbacks during the 2021 regular season in Orchard Park, where many games featured lousy weather.

Can you imagine NFL football in Orchard Park without the elements?

“To keep it open air is part of the Buffalo bravado,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in January, responding to a question from The News, “which people love to showcase.”

So, why no dome? Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf explain.

Jim McNally gets another crack: McNally, 78, retired as a full-time NFL offensive line coach after serving a four-year stint with the Bills from 2004 to 2007. He's been consulting with the Bengals since 2012. The Buffalo native will be in Los Angeles this weekend. “They called me and said you’re as much a part of us as anybody, we want to take you,” he said. Read more

Collinsworth's comments make you think... about what could have been. The NBC analyst was talking about Cincinnati and comparing it to LA, but it could've been Buffalo. "You can’t imagine what it’s like right here right now. The town is lit up in all the orange imaginable. You turn on the nightly news and it’s the only story in some ways that is happening in this town." Read more

Defense review: From Mark Gaughan: "When fans look back on the Bills’ defense in 2021, they will remember the bitter end far more than all the good things it accomplished along the way." The NFL's top defense folded at the very end. Here's an analytical look back at some key trends for the Bills’ defense in 2021. Read more

Back to New England: The Patriots are bringing back Joe Judge as an offensive assistant less than a month after he was fired as head coach of the Giants. Read more

Has anything changed? From The New York Times: "In the years after the Ray Rice scandal, the NFL redoubled efforts to hire and promote women. But over 30 former staff members say the league’s culture remains demoralizing." Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams knows Sabres need full study of their injury woes Read more

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's looming return will strengthen Sabres' depth in goal Read more

Colleges: Maceo Jack leads UB men's basketball in 102-64 rout of Eastern Michigan Read more

Big 4 Q&A: Fordham coach Kyle Neptune leans on lessons he learned at Niagara Read more

UB's NCAA financial report shows $2.5 million revenue decrease in 2020-21 fiscal year Read more

High schools: 2021 Girls soccer honor roll: Recognizing WNY's best Read more

Kenmore/Grand Island girls complete worst-to-first run to championship Read more

Photos: Kenmore/Grand Island defeats Williamsville 4-3 in WNY Girl's Fed Section VI hockey championship View photos

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

