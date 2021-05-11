[BN] Blitz: Why new OL Jack Anderson's 'mean streak' could give him a shot

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 11, 2021

Jack Anderson's 'mean streak' fits the desired mold for Bills' offensive linemen

It's not very likely to go from seventh-round pick to a 53-man roster in the NFL. It's even less likely to go from seventh-round pick to a consistent starter.

So comparing new Bills lineman Jack Anderson to the guy he looks like, Richie Incognito, isn't all that fair. But Anderson, Brandon Beane said, was the highest-ranked player on Buffalo’s board when the Bills selected him 236th overall at the NFL draft.

He has some things going his way. The Bills value versatility, and the Texas Tech guard can play at both guard spots and even center.

Also ...

“Before the draft, they said they like guys that can play wherever and guys that are physical and play the game with a certain mean streak,” Anderson said of his pre-draft conversations with the Bills.