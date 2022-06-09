[BN] Blitz: Why Josh Allen launched NFTs with DraftKings, tech startup led by WNY native

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 9, 2022

Why Bills' Josh Allen launched NFTs with DraftKings, Metabilia, tech startup led by WNY native

Josh Allen's tweet last week about the launch of the Founders Series Allen NFTs, a partnership with Metabilia, a startup led by an East Amherst native, was met with some criticism from his followers.

“Not you too…," one person responded. Allen has partnered with DraftKings and Metabilia to produce and sell limited edition NFTs, and Allen holds an equity stake in Metabilia. Metabilia will sell a limited edition of Allen’s “Series 1 Member” NFTs at 3 p.m. Thursday on the DraftKings Marketplace, an exchange created by the fantasy sports and betting provider in August.

Some of them aren't cheap.

Allen was not made available for interviews about the topic, but Jason Wolf wrote about Allen's newest venture and how, according to Deloitte Global, sports NFTs will generate more than $2 billion in transactions in 2022.

Bills Backers clubs in D.C. pitching in to help raise money for survivors fund: “Even 350 miles away,” chapter president Gregory Wahl said, “we are still good neighbors.” The Washington D.C. Buffalo Bills Backers club over the weekend held a “chance auction” that raised more than $8,000 for the 5/14 Buffalo Survivors Fund. Erik Brady has the story. Read more

Bills continue to beef up analytics department: The team announced one promotion and two new hires in their analytics department. “You don’t want to get too big, too fast,” General Manager Brandon Beane said of expanding the analytics department. “You want to make sure. So when I got here, we kind of started over from scratch, like we did with everything." Read more

Bills release lineman: Former Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer, who signed with the Bills after a tryout at rookie minicamp last month, was released Tuesday. Read more

Bills promote assistant GM, personnel director: Brandon Beane promoted senior personnel advisor Brian Gaine to the position of assistant GM. Terrance Gray also received a promotion Tuesday – going from the assistant director of player personnel to the director of player personnel. Read more

Football career on hold: From the AP: "Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold — again. The 31-year-old Canadian offensive lineman told The Canadian Press on Wednesday that he will begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital next month." Read more

