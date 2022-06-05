[BN] Blitz: Why Joe Brady couldn't say no to working with Josh Allen and the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 5, 2022

'An opportunity too good to pass up': Why Joe Brady couldn't say no to working with QB Josh Allen and the Bills

Joe Brady's resume at age 32 looks pretty good. So it won't be any surprise to those in football if his 2022 season as the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills is a one-year reset period for a coach regarded as one of the better young minds in the game.

Whether it's a short or long tenure, the offer extended to Brady was one he couldn't turn down. Get to work with Josh Allen and this Bills team? Even though it's technically a step down from his last role?

"There are elements here, just the opportunity to be around these people – coach Josh, be around Ken Dorsey and Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane – that feel like I got a promotion," Brady said, speaking to The Buffalo News last week in his first interview since being hired in February.

On Allen, Brady said: “He wants to be coached. He understands that he has to show up every single day and he has to bring it. He's not a take-a-day-off kind of guy, so that's fun to coach.”

Jay Skurski has the story on how Brady got here and what might come next for Allen and the Bills.

