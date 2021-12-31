[BN] Blitz: Why Buffalo native Steven Means hates the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 31, 2021
Q&A: Why Falcons linebacker Steven Means, a Buffalo native and UB grad, hates the Bills
Steven Means grew up in Buffalo and attended Grover Cleveland High School in the city's Lower West Side.
He was a Bills fan in the '90s, after the Jim Kelly years, when losses piled up.
He attended college and played football for the University at Buffalo. He had his pro day at the Bills' stadium, where he dreamed of playing one day as a child.
But when your dreams get crushed, your priorities change a little.
Now...
"I hate the organization. I hate the Bills now. I hate them," Means told The Buffalo News.
That was part of his response when asked if he was rooting for the Bills in last season's AFC championship game. While he has beef with the Bills, he was happy for the city.
In our latest Q&A, Jason Wolf talked to Means, the Atlanta linebacker, about the personal importance of this weekend’s game, his favorite places to visit when he returns home, why he prefers ranch over blue cheese, and more.
