[BN] Blitz: Why Beane believes 2021 was still a step in the right direction

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 27, 2022

Analysis: Why Brandon Beane believes the 2021 season was still a step in the right direction

It was a topic of discussion during our latest Bills roundtable, and there were thoughts on both sides.

Did the Bills need to beat the Chiefs for 2021-22 to be considered a successful season? Our staff was split.

Brandon Beane said Wednesday, during a long session with the media, that he didn't think this season was a step back, despite the Bills not making it as far as they did last season.

"I truly believe if we played them 10 times, it's probably five to five,' he said.

It's hard to argue against that, considering how Sunday's final minutes played out.

But Jay Skurski thinks Beane is being a bit too kind here.