[BN] Blitz: Why Beane believes 2021 was still a step in the right direction

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 27, 2022
Analysis: Why Brandon Beane believes the 2021 season was still a step in the right direction
It was a topic of discussion during our latest Bills roundtable, and there were thoughts on both sides.
Did the Bills need to beat the Chiefs for 2021-22 to be considered a successful season? Our staff was split.
Brandon Beane said Wednesday, during a long session with the media, that he didn't think this season was a step back, despite the Bills not making it as far as they did last season.
"I truly believe if we played them 10 times, it's probably five to five,' he said.
It's hard to argue against that, considering how Sunday's final minutes played out.
But Jay Skurski thinks Beane is being a bit too kind here.
"It’s hard to buy the idea that 2021 wasn’t in some form a step back for the Bills," he wrote.
Here's why.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Beane indicates Beasley will be back: It's still too early to predict all the roster moves coming for the Bills, but Brandon Beane indicated he expected Cole Beasley to be back in Buffalo next season. How about Jerry Hughes? Read more
Joe Schoen on Brandon Beane: "The best thing that happened for me was working for Brandon Beane," the new Giants GM said. Read more
'I'm sorry that we didn't get it done': Brandon Beane wanted to hug every person who showed up at the airport to welcome the Bills home. The GM is hurting, but offered a little reason for optimism: "I know I expressed my hurt earlier for losing that game, but we can smile today that we have Josh Allen.” Read more
Buffalo-born novelist's new book has Bills elements: “The Fourth Child" is set partly in the 1970s, during the Bills’ O.J. Simpson era, and partly in the 1990s, during their Super Bowl era. The Bills are bit players in the novel. The book's characters feel the pain of waiting until next year. Read more
Putting Bills ratings in perspective: Sunday's local TV rating was almost a point lower than the rating for the Bills’ 29-15 regular season victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Why? Alan Pergament has the answer, plus some other insight on the numbers. Read more
Frazier gets another look: Leslie Frazier is scheduled to have a second interview with the New York Giants about their head coaching vacancy on Friday, according to multiple reports. Read more
Couple charged with using fake vaccine cards: A West Seneca couple was charged with using fake Covid-19 vaccination cards to get into the Jan. 15 Bills playoff game. Read more
NFL will look at overtime format: From The Washington Post: "The NFL and its rulemaking competition committee expect to consider changes to the overtime format this offseason, particularly as it relates to postseason games. But it is far from certain that any modifications will be enacted, according to multiple people familiar with the situation." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Aaron Dell suspended 3 games, causing more issues in goal for Sabres Read more
Sabres Mailbag: Predicting the plan to add around the young core Read more
Colleges: UB women's basketball can't complete late comeback in loss to Ball State Read more
Davonte Gaines finds new opportunity, new energy at George Mason Read more
High schools: Silver Creek's Abby Rice doesn't let long QT syndrome thwart basketball aspirations Read more
Charles A. O'Brien, 90, founding father of volleyball in Western New York Read more
Canisius, Lancaster football to meet Sept. 30 in public-private matchup Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 27
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.