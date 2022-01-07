[BN] Blitz: Why a grandmother is spamming Twitter for Harrison Phillips

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 7, 2022
Why a Niagara County grandmother is spamming #BillsMafia Twitter for Harrison Phillips
As of Thursday evening, Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was fourth in fan voting for the Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge.
Phillips does the majority of his philanthropic work through the Playmakers Organization, which supports at-risk and special needs children. He has also appeared at various events and benefits throughout the area.
If Phillips is going to win the challenge, it will be in large part due to Patty Champion, a 64-year-old Niagara County native who spends her days voting for Phillips by tweeting his name and the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag again and again and again.
She’s done this more than 14,000 times.
Seriously.
“I just started tweeting and tagging #BillsMafia and it’s really taken off," she said. "And I’m proud of them. Harry deserves this. We all deserve this.”
