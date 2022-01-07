 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Why a grandmother is spamming Twitter for Harrison Phillips

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 7, 2022

Patty Champion

Patty Champion is pictured at home in Wilson wearing her signed Harrison Phillips jersey. Champion, a retired grandmother, has been campaigning for Phillips to receive the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge and its grand prize, a $25,000 donation to his foundation. She has voted for him on Twitter over 14,000 times in the last month.

Why a Niagara County grandmother is spamming #BillsMafia Twitter for Harrison Phillips

As of Thursday evening, Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was fourth in fan voting for the Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge.

Phillips does the majority of his philanthropic work through the Playmakers Organization, which supports at-risk and special needs children. He has also appeared at various events and benefits throughout the area.

If Phillips is going to win the challenge, it will be in large part due to Patty Champion, a 64-year-old Niagara County native who spends her days voting for Phillips by tweeting his name and the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag again and again and again.

She’s done this more than 14,000 times.

Seriously.

“I just started tweeting and tagging #BillsMafia and it’s really taken off," she said. "And I’m proud of them. Harry deserves this. We all deserve this.”

Jason Wolf has the story.

Our picks for Bills-Jets: The Jets aren't good, but they've not played terribly in some of their recent games. What should we expect Sunday? Here's how our staff sees the game shaking out. Read more

Injury report... and shovelers needed: Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest injury report, plus details on how to get paid to shovel inside Highmark Stadium. Read more

Run game momentum will be tested: The Jets are ranked 29th against the run, but that’s misleading because they’ve trailed in so many games and have faced the most rushing attempts in the NFL. The Bills have got it going on the ground, but they'll be tested this weekend if they want to continue their positive momentum. Read more

Why the Bills are the best bet: The Jets have rarely covered as a road underdog, and Marc Lawrence expects that trend to continue. Read more

Wide open AFC: The Bills have their warts. But what AFC team doesn't? Read more

Week 18 against the spread: Our four writers who pick games each week against the spread are all .500 or better. Can they finish the year strong? Read more

Inside the Bills' dynamic safety duo: How good is the safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde? Mark Gaughan makes the case that they’re the best duo in the league this year – and the all-time greats in franchise history. This week’s PlayAction takes us inside their success. Watch now

No redemption story for Antonio Brown: From Sports Illustrated: "Nothing Bruce Arians, Tom Brady or anyone in the Bucs organization says can mask what the arrangement between this team and this player ultimately was." Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: A weird night for Sabres. Must have meant the Sharks were in town Read more

Observations: Sabres can't overcome slow start without key players, fall to Sharks Read more

Notebook: Sabres among 20 NHL teams suing insurers over rejected claims Read more

Colleges: Trevor Bycznski becomes second UB quarterback to enter transfer portal Read more

UB men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win against Bowling Green Read more

How Niagara’s Marcus Hammond went from recruiting afterthought to team focal point Read more

