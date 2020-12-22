 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Who's the preferred first-round opponent?
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 22, 2020

Bills Broncos Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, above, celebrates with teammate defensive tackle Harrison Phillips after running a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. 

Bills' roundtable: What's the best first-round matchup for Buffalo?

The way the Bills are playing right now, most fans probably don't care who they get matched up with in the first round. It won't be the Chiefs, and the Bills and their fans have to feel confident – very, very confident – in a matchup against any other playoff team.

Says Vic Carucci: The Bills "are playing as well as, if not better than, any team in the league. They are hands down, a legit Super Bowl contender."

That being said, Super Bowls are made easier when you are able to face weaker opposition on the way there.

Who, then, offers the Bills their easiest round one win? 

Our four staffers agree. Here's who and why.

READ MORE

Sports Talk LIVE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

We're No. 2: The surprise Steelers loss last night on "Monday Night Football" moved the Bills into the second-place spot in the AFC. Here's what the standings look like. Read more

Takeaways from Monday: “The reports I've gotten to this point are not overly worrisome,” Sean McDermott said about Stefon Diggs and his foot injury. So, it's at least kind of worrisome? Jay Skurski's takeaways from Monday's news conferences lead with more on the Diggs injury and news and notes on an abnormal Patriots Week and Brian Daboll downplaying his future. Read more

Speaking of abnormal Patriots Weeks: The Bills are favored to win a game in Foxboro for the first time in Bill Belichick's 21 seasons. Read more

Pro Bowl: The Bills have their first quarterback-and-receiver Pro Bowl combination in 18 years. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and three others were named to the all-star team. Read more

'Absurd,' 'Laughable,' 'Peak 2020': Not joining those guys with the honor is safety Jordan Poyer, and Bills fans were not too thrilled. Read more

Calling his shot: Did Josh Allen call his shot and say, "Let's go Beas" before a 17-yard completion to Cole Beasley in the second quarter Saturday? You be the judge. Read more

What one loss did: From The Ringer: "Just how meaningful was the Jets’ win over the Rams? It resets the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, reshapes the conversation surrounding Sam Darnold’s future, and could reorient the AFC pecking order for years to come." Read more

In case you missed it: In his weekly breakdown of Josh Allen, Jim Kubiak wrote: "Allen was as prepared as I have seen him and Daboll called another outstanding game. Allen made his own luck, decisively knowing what to do in every situation and making sensational plays with both his arm and his legs. This result was not an accident or on-the-spot reactions from a great athlete..." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

UB: Men's basketball to pause activities due to positive Covid-19 test. Read more

Five things to know about Marshall, UB football's opponent in Camellia Bowl. Read more

Sabres: What Ralph Krueger must accomplish during a short Sabres training camp. Read more

College football: A season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas? Read more

High schools: Lewiston-Porter's Roddy Gayle to transfer to Utah prep school. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

