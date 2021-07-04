[BN] Blitz: Who's ready to emerge for the Bills?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 4, 2021

Training camp question: Which players are ready to 'emerge' for the Bills?

When you return as many starters as the Bills are doing in 2021 (21 of the 22 are back), it's fair to wonder where the improvement will come from.

NFL teams, of course, are always aiming to get better. Luckily for the Bills, they are returning 95% of a lineup that went 13-3.

Still, there's no doubt the Bills need to improve. Their running game was way too inconsistent. They did not get after the opposing quarterback enough. And opposing offenses found success at times on the ground.

So, how might the Bills actually improve from last season? From within, it appears.