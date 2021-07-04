[BN] Blitz: Who's ready to emerge for the Bills?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 4, 2021
Training camp question: Which players are ready to 'emerge' for the Bills?
When you return as many starters as the Bills are doing in 2021 (21 of the 22 are back), it's fair to wonder where the improvement will come from.
NFL teams, of course, are always aiming to get better. Luckily for the Bills, they are returning 95% of a lineup that went 13-3.
Still, there's no doubt the Bills need to improve. Their running game was way too inconsistent. They did not get after the opposing quarterback enough. And opposing offenses found success at times on the ground.
So, how might the Bills actually improve from last season? From within, it appears.
In part four of our series on the questions facing the Bills as training camp looms, Mark Gaughan examines: Which players are ready to "emerge" for the Bills?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How many defensive linemen make the roster? The Bills might not have the best defensive line unit in the NFL, but do they have the deepest? "There's no doubt about it," Mark Gaughan wrote. The Bills need to improve their pressure numbers from last season. They made sure to fill that unit with talent. Now, how many of them make the team? Read more
Mailbag: How many catches will Stefon Diggs have? Will Josh Allen wait for Lamar Jackson to sign? Are the Patriots a real threat? What impact would Zach Ertz have? Vic Carucci answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
ICYMI: Catch up on our Training Camp Questions series ...
Part 1: What can Stefon Diggs do for an encore? Read more
Part 2: How many quarterbacks should the Bills keep on the 53-man roster? Read more
The Pegulas should stop trying to keep up: A Bills fan wrote to The Buffalo News and said the team's owners should pump the brakes on talks of a new stadium. "As a longtime season ticket holder, I don’t know of any fan that believes that a new facility is needed (or even wanted)." Read more
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Read more
Darryl Talley to be honored: Bills legend Darryl Talley will have his number retired by West Virginia University. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Blue Jays: Espinal does it all as Blue Jays make it two straight over Tampa Bay Read more
Silent summer: Ben Wagner, Pat Malacaro on their season with no baseball to call Read more
Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings Read more
Sabres: Mike Harrington: It's July and it seems like the Jack Eichel drama has to end soon Read more
Colleges: Former Bills safety Dean Marlowe announces nephew's commitment to UB football Read more
UB forward Josh Mballa withdraws from NBA draft consideration, will return to Bulls Read more
High schools: Canisius picks Bryan Gorman as its interim varsity football coach Read more
Cassidy Allen is sixth in pole vault at national meet in Oregon Read more
