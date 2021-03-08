[BN] Blitz: Who's most affected by the lower cap number?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 8, 2021
Salary-cap series: Middle-class free agents facing salary squeeze
Normally, the NFL salary cap goes up. The pandemic, of course, made sure nothing is normal anymore.
The salary cap will drop from $198.2 million to somewhere between $180 million and $185 million, a result of less revenue thanks to the lack of fans in most NFL stadiums for most of the 2020 season.
So, who's going to be most affected by the smaller cap figure?
“If you can play and it’s an important position, you’re going to get top dollar,” said Orchard Park’s Michael Ginnitti, co-founder and editor of Spotrac.com. “That means everybody else is coming down.”
It's not a good offseason to be a mid-tier veteran.
In the first part of a series on the salary cap ahead of free agency, Mark Gaughan explains why.
