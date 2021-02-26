[BN] Blitz: Who will be backup quarterback for Week 1?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 26, 2021
Bills offseason questions: Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm or someone else as No. 2 quarterback?
Josh Allen has done two vitally important things as the starting quarterback on an NFL team: He's stayed healthy, and he's played very well.
Because of those things, the Bills have barely needed the services of Matt Barkley, who is set to become a free agent next month. Barkley had a memorable outing in 2018, but has thrown just 72 passes since.
His numbers haven't been very good, but as Jay Skurski points out, "they’ve mostly come at inconsequential times."
The Bills are at a crossroads now when it comes to how they want the depth chart to look behind Allen. They are going to be regarded as Super Bowl contenders. And while they won't make it very far if Allen is to suffer a serious injury, they do need someone capable of keeping the ship afloat if he misses a few weeks.
Is that player on the roster?
In the fourth part of our series on key offseason questions facing the Bills, Jay Skurski looks at the options for backup quarterback.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Still in the running: An ESPN report Thursday said the best offer for J.J. Watt right now and is between $15 million and $16 million. That came a day after the Bills were mentioned with two other teams as the leading candidates to sign the defensive end. Read more
Longtime admirer followed Schottenheimer to the letter: Today, game-worn jerseys are a hot commodity. Back in the '60s, the club football team at Canisius College was happy to get the hand-me-downs and put them to use. But the players were responsible for removing the letters from the names on the back of the uniform. Erik Brady has the story of the guy who got Marty Schottenheimer’s uniform and the woman, now his wife, who helped him take the letters off. Read more
Kiper's mock: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had the Bills selecting Alabama running back Najee Harris at No. 30 in the first round in his initial mock draft. Not anymore. Read more
NFLPA: Former linebacker David White was elected president of the NFL Players Association Buffalo Chapter. Read more
Offseason questions: In case you missed it yesterday, part three of our offseason questions series asked: Do the Bills need John Brown's speed? Read more
Russ on the move? Russell Wilson has NOT asked for a trade, according to his agent. But does that mean he'll be Seattle's quarterback for Week 1? Read more
Greeny at the NFL draft: The New York Post reported Thursday that ESPN's Mike Greenberg will replace Trey Wingo as the host of the NFL draft. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres fall in OT to Devils, suffer more key injuries Read more
Inside the Sabres: What we know about decision to scratch Jeff Skinner again and what's next? Read more
Sabres to admit fans to select games, starting March 20 Read more
Colleges: LaQuill Hardnett's double-double lifts UB to win against Central Michigan Read more
High schools: Jalen Duff, rest of the Lancers trying to do more without Roddy Gayle Read more
Former Niagara Falls basketball coach accused of sexually abusing student Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.