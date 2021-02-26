[BN] Blitz: Who will be backup quarterback for Week 1?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 26, 2021

Bills offseason questions: Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm or someone else as No. 2 quarterback?

Josh Allen has done two vitally important things as the starting quarterback on an NFL team: He's stayed healthy, and he's played very well.

Because of those things, the Bills have barely needed the services of Matt Barkley, who is set to become a free agent next month. Barkley had a memorable outing in 2018, but has thrown just 72 passes since.

His numbers haven't been very good, but as Jay Skurski points out, "they’ve mostly come at inconsequential times."

The Bills are at a crossroads now when it comes to how they want the depth chart to look behind Allen. They are going to be regarded as Super Bowl contenders. And while they won't make it very far if Allen is to suffer a serious injury, they do need someone capable of keeping the ship afloat if he misses a few weeks.

Is that player on the roster?