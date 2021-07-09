[BN] Blitz: Who steps up as the lead running back?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Training camp question: Who steps up as the lead running back?

Buffalo's high-powered offense in 2020 came largely via the air. The addition of Stefon Diggs opened up the passing game and accelerated Josh Allen's growth, resulting in the quarterback becoming a real MVP candidate.

At times, the running game looked stuck. Devin Singletary didn't take a big step forward, and Zack Moss showed some flashes but also battled injuries.

The Bills, who had the second-ranked offense in terms of yards gained, ranked 23rd in the NFL in yards per carry and 20th in total rushing yards.

Vic Carucci wrote last month that Singletary's "physical transformation was unmistakable."

Will he step up in his third season? Will Moss again have a slight edge in playing time when he's healthy?