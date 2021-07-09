[BN] Blitz: Who steps up as the lead running back?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 9, 2021
Training camp question: Who steps up as the lead running back?
Buffalo's high-powered offense in 2020 came largely via the air. The addition of Stefon Diggs opened up the passing game and accelerated Josh Allen's growth, resulting in the quarterback becoming a real MVP candidate.
At times, the running game looked stuck. Devin Singletary didn't take a big step forward, and Zack Moss showed some flashes but also battled injuries.
The Bills, who had the second-ranked offense in terms of yards gained, ranked 23rd in the NFL in yards per carry and 20th in total rushing yards.
Vic Carucci wrote last month that Singletary's "physical transformation was unmistakable."
Will he step up in his third season? Will Moss again have a slight edge in playing time when he's healthy?
In part nine of our series on the questions facing the Bills, Jay Skurski wonders: Who emerges as the team's leading running back?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Would you bet on the Bills? With a few weeks remaining until training camp, the Bills remain a popular Super Bowl choice among betters. Here's a look at some of the numbers. Read more
Who survives on the interior O-line? The Bills might have a starting spot at guard up for grabs, but the real competition along the offensive line is at the backup spots. Who makes the cut? Read more
Sean McDermott on Cole Beasley: In case you missed it, McDermott said he has talked to Beasley recently. Here's what the coach had to say about Beasley being outspoken about his vaccine beliefs. Read more
Are we ready to attend big events? From Tim O'Shei: "For this story, we separately interviewed multiple infectious disease experts who largely agreed that if you are fully vaccinated and possess a healthy immune system, you’re OK to attend big events. Here’s a sampling of their reasoning." Read more
NFL teams brace for staffing issues: A league source told Pro Football Talk that "teams are bracing for struggles when it comes to hiring stadium workers." Read more
Partnership extended: The NFL and Twitter extended their partnership. Details from the AP. Read more
What will the Pats get for N'Keal Harry? Likely not much, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Story from NBC Sports Boston. Read more
Who's the most versatile? NFL analyst Gil Brandt ranked 11 players "who, if they can't quite do it all, come darn close, possessing the wide-ranging talent to wreak mismatch-making havoc." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Colleges: UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports Read more
Niagara men's basketball to play nonconference game at Ohio State Read more
High schools: As MLB draft approaches, Sunday won’t be just ‘another day in the life of Joe Mack' Read more
More than 30 Western New York softball players named to all-state teams Read more
Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy named High School All-American Read more
Sabres: Direction of Buffalo Sabres could be determined during busy month of July Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.