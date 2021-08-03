 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Who starts at RB? The combatants are unconcerned
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 3, 2021

Buffalo Bills training camp: Day 5

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss catches the ball during a drill.

Devin Singletary, Zack Moss unconcerned with who will start at running back for Bills

Zack Moss and Devin Singletary are both from South Florida. They're both 23. They're both running backs.

And, of course, they play for the same NFL team.

“We’re something like brothers,” Singletary said.

And what's wrong with a little competition between brothers? 

The competition, however, isn't that serious between the two and presumed third option Matt Breida.

In today's NFL, it's rare a team with the personnel the Bills have rely solely on one back to carry the load. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll typically likes to ride the hot hand.

“How we look at it, as long as we’re winning, we’re helping the team win, that’s just what it is. It doesn't matter,” Singletary said.

Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest on the running back "competition."

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mitch Morse on continuity: "We couldn't have been happier, and I think it was a really fun text message group when all these guys re-signed. It just kind of showed the compassion we have for each other and the bond that we have." The Bills' center didn't play recruiter, but the end result was worth it. Jay Skurski has more, plus an update on Josh Allen's contract situation. Read more

Observations: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs looked in midseason form. Isaiah Hodgins was on the receiving end of a Mitchell Trubisky bomb. Here are Skurski's observations from the fifth day of practice. Read more

Photos: James P. McCoy has the photo gallery from Monday's practice session. View photos

Oliver, Edmunds poised to break out: From Jason Wolf: "There are reasons to believe this is the year Edmunds and Oliver live up to the lofty expectations of their draft status." What are those reasons? Wolf presents three of them. Read more

ICYMI: The Buffalo News reported on the latest in the ongoing stadium drama in Orchard Park.

Story from Sunday: Bills seek new Orchard Park stadium costing at least $1.1B – paid for by public Read more

Monday update: As talks simmer for a new Bills stadium, some of the basics already are in dispute Read more

Alumni, CDC fight vaccine hesitancy: From the AP: "NFL Alumni Health teamed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch a program as vaccination rates have slowed this summer just as the Delta variant is causing cases to spike." Read more

Western New Yorkers in the NFL: Who are the local players in NFL training camps? Here's a list. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

