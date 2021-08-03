[BN] Blitz: Who starts at RB? The combatants are unconcerned

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Devin Singletary, Zack Moss unconcerned with who will start at running back for Bills
Zack Moss and Devin Singletary are both from South Florida. They're both 23. They're both running backs.
And, of course, they play for the same NFL team.
“We’re something like brothers,” Singletary said.
And what's wrong with a little competition between brothers?
The competition, however, isn't that serious between the two and presumed third option Matt Breida.
In today's NFL, it's rare a team with the personnel the Bills have rely solely on one back to carry the load. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll typically likes to ride the hot hand.
“How we look at it, as long as we’re winning, we’re helping the team win, that’s just what it is. It doesn't matter,” Singletary said.
Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest on the running back "competition."
