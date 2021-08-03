[BN] Blitz: Who starts at RB? The combatants are unconcerned

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mitch Morse on continuity: "We couldn't have been happier, and I think it was a really fun text message group when all these guys re-signed. It just kind of showed the compassion we have for each other and the bond that we have." The Bills' center didn't play recruiter, but the end result was worth it. Jay Skurski has more, plus an update on Josh Allen's contract situation. Read more

Observations: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs looked in midseason form. Isaiah Hodgins was on the receiving end of a Mitchell Trubisky bomb. Here are Skurski's observations from the fifth day of practice. Read more

Photos: James P. McCoy has the photo gallery from Monday's practice session. View photos