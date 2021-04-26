[BN] Blitz: Who should the Bills draft? A case for 3 positions

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 26, 2021

Who is Bills' target in Round 1 of NFL draft? Making the cases for edge rusher, cornerback, running back

Draft week is finally here. All of the predictions and speculation and mock drafting winds down and we, at long last, find out who is going where.

The Bills in recent years have turned the corner. No longer are they selecting high in the first round, aiming to find a player to plug into a gaping hole to help them take the next step.

Last year, they used their first-round pick as a main asset to acquire their game-changing receiver, Stefon Diggs.

This year, they have pick 30 in the first round. They also have few holes and don't need the player they draft to step in and start right away.

With that being said, they have a few needs, mainly at edge rusher, running back and cornerback. We asked three of our staff members to make a case for the Bills using their first pick to take a player at each of those positions.