[BN] Blitz: Who should the Bills draft? A case for 3 positions

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 26, 2021
Who is Bills' target in Round 1 of NFL draft? Making the cases for edge rusher, cornerback, running back
Draft week is finally here. All of the predictions and speculation and mock drafting winds down and we, at long last, find out who is going where.
The Bills in recent years have turned the corner. No longer are they selecting high in the first round, aiming to find a player to plug into a gaping hole to help them take the next step.
Last year, they used their first-round pick as a main asset to acquire their game-changing receiver, Stefon Diggs.
This year, they have pick 30 in the first round. They also have few holes and don't need the player they draft to step in and start right away.
With that being said, they have a few needs, mainly at edge rusher, running back and cornerback. We asked three of our staff members to make a case for the Bills using their first pick to take a player at each of those positions.
Up first, Jay Skurski makes the case for the Bills drafting a running back.
Why the Bills should take an edge rusher: From Vic Carucci: "With all due respect to my esteemed colleagues, explaining why the Bills need an edge rusher far more than a cornerback or running back at No. 30 feels a bit like piling on." Read more
Why the Bills should take a cornerback: In Mark Gaughan's eyes, the Bills aren't likely to find a difference-maker at edge rusher at pick 30, so it's easier to slow down an opposing quarterback like Patrick Mahomes by making him hold onto the football longer because of tighter coverage. That's why the Bills need to use their first pick to find a consistent starter opposite Tre'Davious White at cornerback. Read more
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Grading Beane's 2018 draft: Three full seasons after Brandon Beane's first draft class in Buffalo is a fair amount of time to look back and grade it with some context. How'd he do? Jay Skurski looked back. Read more
Unusual year: From the Associated Press: Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian called this year's draft a throwback to a bygone era before technology changed the scouting world. “I think it will probably be less homogenous than it’s been in the past – which is not a bad thing,” Polian said. Read more
Seven-round mock: Miss Jay Skurski's seven-round mock draft for the Bills? With help from the mock draft machine at the Draft Network’s website, here's who he selected and who was available each time the Bills were on the clock. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Mistakes on defense cost Sabres in loss to open road trip Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres' comeback falls short after ugly first period at MSG Read more
High schools: Williamsville North's Catrabone wins national freshman wrestling title in Virginia Read more
Jalen Bradberry becomes latest Niagara Falls legend to earn Allen Wilson player of the year honors Read more
Colleges: Canisius High's Blake Haubeil aims for another lofty goal: Playing in the NFL Read more
Erik Brady: Perfect and near-perfect games evoke Canisius memories Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.