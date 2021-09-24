[BN] Blitz: Who are the Bills Mafia Babes?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 24, 2021
Bills Mafia Babes, grassroots group of 12,000 women, fundraising for players' charities – and each other
Kristen Kimmick responded to some harassment from men on a football fan message board in 2016 by creating a Facebook group in a fit of rage.
You know, like all of us would.
That Facebook group, "Bills Mafia Babes," has grown to more than 12,000 people over the last five years. The women are mothers, sisters, wives and girlfriends of Bills’ players, coaches and executives.
It started as a safe place for female Bills fans to network and talk about football without men.
It has grown to be so much more than that. It even has a former Bills linebacker in the group as an "honorary Babe."
Its leadership recently filed paperwork to secure 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
Starting this season, the Babes are working each month to raise money for a different Bills-related nonprofit.
“It’s who the Bills Mafia is at this point. It’s so hard to explain. Where did this come from? I don’t know. I’m just like everybody else. But let’s do it.”
Jason Wolf has much more on the Babes and the community the Facebook group has created.
Elite length on display: Washington has invested a lot of time and assets in building its talented and long defensive front. The combination of Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the ends makes life difficult for opposing offensive lines. How to you combat elite length? With some length of your own. Mark Gaughan has his weekly deep dive into the upcoming Bills game, leading with the battle on the lines. Read more
Lawmakers demand more transparency in stadium negotiations: From reporter Sandra Tan: "Frustrated by the secrecy and lack of information surrounding negotiations for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, Erie County legislators are demanding more transparency and regular updates from the county administration." Read more
Sanders: 'I don't care about stats ... I just wanna win': At 34, Emmanuel Sanders is the oldest player on the Bills. He's also the only player with a Super Bowl ring. He thinks the Bills can add another to his finger, and that's all he's worried about, stats be damned. Read more
Our picks: The Bills enter Sunday as 7.5-point favorites. In breaking down the matchup with Washington, all five of our staff members who regularly predict Bills games every week think 7.5 points isn't enough. The Bills in a runaway? Here's some analysis from our team. Read more
Red and blue come together every Sunday: "Sports used to inoculate us against all that," Erik Brady wrote about politics and sports. "The stadium was our safe space. We could go there and leave our troubles on the outside." Will we get back to that Sunday? In his latest column, Brady examines our current times. Read more
Injury updates: The Bills are relatively healthy heading into Week 3, but a few players were limited in practice. One key player, meanwhile, returned to the field after sitting out Wednesday. Read more
View from Vegas: Which team is the smart play Sunday? Washington is a meager 2-13 against the spread in games against the AFC East. Bills by more than a touchdown? Read more
Taunting will stay: From The Washington Post: The NFL has no plans right now to walk back its enforcement of the taunting penalty. Read more
Watch out for the Ravens? Is the juggernaut Ravens offense just getting started? From The Ringer: "Lamar Jackson cleared a massive hurdle on Sunday by finally beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And that win wasn’t a fluke, but rather a showcase for an offense that’s been carefully constructed … around the run game." Read more
