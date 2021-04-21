[BN] Blitz: Where things stand with the Bills and Josh Allen

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: The Bills are in a good spot to attract trade offers on draft night. Covid-19 has been a problem for the scouting process. Will a rookie step in and start here? Does Brandon Beane prefer either of the two running backs at the head of the class? Here are Mark Gaughan's observations from Brandon Beane's news conference. Read more

CB prospect 'would love' to play for Bills: Some people knock his height, but there's no doubt Asante Samuel Jr. has the talent to play in the NFL. But will it be on the inside at nickel or on the outside? In the second part of our series previewing players who may be selected by the Bills, Vic Carucci wrote about Samuel. “I know Buffalo has a terrific fan base and a great organization,” Samuel told reporters last month. “I would love to play for them.” Read more