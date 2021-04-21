[BN] Blitz: Where things stand with the Bills and Josh Allen

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 21, 2021
Vic Carucci: Bills, Allen do negotiation dance on contract extension
The news is, really, that there isn't much real news.
Brandon Beane wants to work out a deal with Josh Allen. Josh Allen wants to work out a deal with Brandon Beane.
"There's no rush," Beane said, pointing out that he has spoken with Allen and has "had a conversation with one of his representatives" and that everybody is fine with being patient and allowing it to "happen when it happens."
In this, Beane has experience with Cam Newton in Carolina.
"We said, ‘Hey, no hard feelings, we’re all on the same page here.’ We pushed pause," Beane said.
Beane talked about a lot of topics during a 50-minute conference with area reporters, but a lot of people were tuning in to see where things stood with Allen.
Vic Carucci has much more in this column.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: The Bills are in a good spot to attract trade offers on draft night. Covid-19 has been a problem for the scouting process. Will a rookie step in and start here? Does Brandon Beane prefer either of the two running backs at the head of the class? Here are Mark Gaughan's observations from Brandon Beane's news conference. Read more
CB prospect 'would love' to play for Bills: Some people knock his height, but there's no doubt Asante Samuel Jr. has the talent to play in the NFL. But will it be on the inside at nickel or on the outside? In the second part of our series previewing players who may be selected by the Bills, Vic Carucci wrote about Samuel. “I know Buffalo has a terrific fan base and a great organization,” Samuel told reporters last month. “I would love to play for them.” Read more
Did you miss part one? Mark Gaughan wrote about Travis Etienne, the home run hitting running back. Read more
Cheat sheet: Mark Gaughan's Top 100 Cheat Sheet for the NFL Draft will be part of The Buffalo News' NFL Draft Preview on April 29. Gaughan's full 2021 Draft Cheat Sheet, listing 330 players, is on an Excel file. Subscribers who are big draft fans can email Gaughan to get the full Draft Cheat Sheet. He will send it to the first 100 responders. Email: mgaughan@buffnews.com
Bojorquez signs: Corey Bojorquez, a native of Bellflower, Calif., spent the last three seasons with the Bills and ranked first in the NFL last season in gross punting average with 50.8 yards per kick. He joins the Rams. Read more
NFL reacts: Here's how some in and around the league, including the Bills, reacted to the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota. Read more
More questions, little answers: Two weeks after Philip Adams allegedly shot and killed members of a family before killing himself, no known motive exists, and the connection between Adams and the Lesslies, if even one existed prior to April 7, remains unknown as well. ESPN staffers took a deep diver into the issue. Read more
