[BN] Blitz: Where the Bills have underwhelmed in a 7-5 start

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 12, 2021
Analysis: Where the Bills have underwhelmed thus far in a 7-5 start
After making it all the way to the AFC championship game last season, expectations were high in 2021 for a Bills team that was returning a bunch of starters.
Josh Allen and the offense looked poised to take another step forward. The defense added talent up front.
But 13 weeks into the NFL season, the Bills are barely clinging to a playoff spot, and a loss today in Florida to the defending champion Buccaneers could knock the Bills out of a spot temporarily.
The Bills have been brutal in close games (0-4 in games decided by 8 or less). They're committing too many penalties. They're turning the ball over too often. And they've been too inefficient in the red zone.
The NFL is competitive, so while there are causes for concern for the Bills, there's also this context: If two of those close games go Buffalo’s way, the No. 1 seed in the conference entering Week 14 belongs to the Bills.
Jay Skurski has the analysis on how we got here.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Feliciano activated: The Bills activated guard Jon Feliciano in advance of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Feliciano last played against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. He has been sidelined with a strained calf. Read more
Mailbag: Will coaching heads roll after a loss to Tampa? Did Brandon Beane mess up in the draft? Why did McDermott think it was a good idea to diminish Bill Belichick's role in the win? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Get ready for the game: Miss any of our coverage this week ahead of Bills-Bucs? There's plenty of time to catch up before kickoff.
How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more
Bills face mission improbable in speeding up Tom Brady Read more
'Need to figure out ways to win': Bills trying to problem solve ahead of playing Buccaneers Read more
Scouting Report: Buccaneers will be tempted to challenge Bills' reeling run defense Read more
View from Vegas: Believe it or not, the Bills look good vs. Buccaneers Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen delivers 40 saves in Sabres' shootout loss Read more
NHL admits it was wrong to overturn Victor Olofsson's tying goal for the Sabres Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure undone by No. 15 UConn's 13-0 run in Never Forget Tribute Classic Read more
UB men's basketball routs St. John Fisher, scores 100 points Read more
Canisius men's basketball downed by Youngstown State for fifth-straight loss Read more
High schools: Canisius Crusaders' Gavin Susfolk wins Trench Trophy as WNY's top lineman Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 12
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.