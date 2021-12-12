[BN] Blitz: Where the Bills have underwhelmed in a 7-5 start

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 12, 2021

Analysis: Where the Bills have underwhelmed thus far in a 7-5 start

After making it all the way to the AFC championship game last season, expectations were high in 2021 for a Bills team that was returning a bunch of starters.

Josh Allen and the offense looked poised to take another step forward. The defense added talent up front.

But 13 weeks into the NFL season, the Bills are barely clinging to a playoff spot, and a loss today in Florida to the defending champion Buccaneers could knock the Bills out of a spot temporarily.

The Bills have been brutal in close games (0-4 in games decided by 8 or less). They're committing too many penalties. They're turning the ball over too often. And they've been too inefficient in the red zone.

The NFL is competitive, so while there are causes for concern for the Bills, there's also this context: If two of those close games go Buffalo’s way, the No. 1 seed in the conference entering Week 14 belongs to the Bills.