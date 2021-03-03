[BN] Blitz: Where does Ed Oliver stand?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Phillips and Bills fans: Former Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips got himself in trouble with some Bills fans on Twitter after celebrating his Arizona Cardinals signing J.J. Watt. "If I would’ve known the mafia was so mad about JJ joining az would’ve never tweeted jeez," Phillips wrote. Read more

Watt brings up 'Hail Murray': "It never hurts to have one of the best wide receivers in the game out there stumping for you, a guy who is a friend and who I've known for a very long time," Watt said during his introductory news conference. "Doesn’t hurt to have a guy that can catch a Hail Mary over three guys. I'm very excited to be back on the team with him." Here's what else Watt had to say during his news conference. Read more