[BN] Blitz: Where does Ed Oliver stand?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 3, 2021
Bills offseason questions: Where does Ed Oliver stand after Year 2?
The Bills were not good at sacking the opposing team's quarterback. And if that's how you measure the success of your defensive line, then you probably aren't too thrilled with Ed Oliver after his second NFL season.
You normally want more out of a top 10 pick and, to be sure, the Bills still think there is more work to be done with Oliver, "just like there is with our entire football team," coach Sean McDermott said.
But Oliver really wasn't that bad in 2020.
He ranked tied for 20th in pressures on the quarterback with 35, according to Pro Football Focus. He was 18th in pressure percentage, which factors in snaps.
Star Lotulelei will be back in 2021, and maybe that will help unlock Oliver.
In the seventh part of our series tackling the biggest questions facing the Bills this offseason, Mark Gaughan answers: Where does Ed Oliver stand after Year 2?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Phillips and Bills fans: Former Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips got himself in trouble with some Bills fans on Twitter after celebrating his Arizona Cardinals signing J.J. Watt. "If I would’ve known the mafia was so mad about JJ joining az would’ve never tweeted jeez," Phillips wrote. Read more
Watt brings up 'Hail Murray': "It never hurts to have one of the best wide receivers in the game out there stumping for you, a guy who is a friend and who I've known for a very long time," Watt said during his introductory news conference. "Doesn’t hurt to have a guy that can catch a Hail Mary over three guys. I'm very excited to be back on the team with him." Here's what else Watt had to say during his news conference. Read more
ICYMI: Promise, no more Watt stories after this. If you missed it yesterday, Jason Wolf caught up with the Bills fan who started that Watt/Peloton rumor. "Some guy from some sports app ripped it off and is getting all the credit and it’s just funny to watch one tweet kind of go through a complete life cycle.” Read more
Dolphins let Van Noy go: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was surprised by Miami's decision to release him. They did it to save some cap space. Read more
Brady on a late show: Tom Brady was on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." He had a few funny things to say about his parade activities. Read more
PSE is out of the restaurant biz: Pegula Sports & Entertainment has handed over the keys to its (716) Food and Sport. Southern Tier Brewing Company will take over and open later this summer. Read more
Here's what fans want out of the new place. Read more
