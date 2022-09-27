[BN] Blitz: What's the latest on the Bills' injuries heading into Week 4?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 27, 2022

Bills cornerback Christian Benford suffers broken hand, Josh Allen 'sore' but otherwise OK

Before the season started, with expectations around the Bills so high, many sentences from Western New Yorkers about predictions on how far these Bills would go probably started with the phrase: "As long as they stay healthy..."

Well, here we are in Week 4, and the Bills are anything but healthy.

Already down All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, things got worse in the secondary. Rookie cornerback Christian Benford, who had earned a starting role, suffered a broken hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins and will be out "a couple of weeks," according to Sean McDermott.

The Bills also remain without Dane Jackson after his Week 2 neck injury.

Jay Skurski details where the Bills go from here with their defensive backs and has the latest on the team's injuries, including what McDermott had to say about Josh Allen after the quarterback had X-rays on his hand after the game Sunday.

Ken Dorsey on viral video: 'I'm human.': Tantrum or passion? Sean McDermott weighed in: "I think it’s something that A. we’ve got to keep our poise and he’s well aware of that and knows that, and B. I love the fact that he cares that much about doing his job and putting his players in a position to be successful." Read more

Short-yardage struggles hurting Bills: "We’ve converted some, but almost it’s been too hard to convert some of those, right? It shouldn’t be that hard," Sean McDermott said. From Jay Skurski: The Bills have run 25 plays over the past two games in which they’ve needed either 1 or 2 yards for a first down or touchdown in goal-to-go situations. Here is how each of those plays unfolded. Read more

Dolphins lost the blitz battle but won the war: Miami threw everything it had at Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense. The Dolphins blitzed Allen 21 times, the third most blitzes Allen has faced since the start of last season. It hardly did anything to stop the Bills' offense. Read more

Gabe Davis got a heavy workload: After missing Week 2, Davis played 88 of 92 offensive snaps Sunday in Miami. The workload was, in part, because of the injuries the Bills were dealing with. Here are a few more takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: From Alan Pergament: "Kevin Harlan and analyst Trent Green were the perfect duo for a strange game that saw the Bills dominant in yards and time of possession and still lose." Here's our weekly review of the television broadcast. Read more

Goodbye, Pro Bowl: Hello flag football. The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games.” Read more

Peter King on Bills-Dolphins: "This game … it was electric and a great illustration of how nothing lasts forever in the NFL. It doesn’t even last a month. We’d all been thinking Buffalo was the premier team in the sport (I still think the Bills are) and would skate away with the AFC East title. But after three weeks, Buffalo’s a game behind Miami." Read more

