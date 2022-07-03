[BN] Blitz: What's realistic to expect from Von Miller at age 33?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 3, 2022

Bills questions: What's realistic to expect from Von Miller at age 33?

Von Miller is used to being on the field. The Bills are used to playing their rushers in waves.

Jerry Hughes led Bills defensive ends at 51.8% of snaps last year and 58.9% in 2020. Miller played 80% of the defensive snaps for Denver in 2019.

The Bills, of course, want Miller fresh in the fourth quarter when games are on the line, and Miller knows that.

“I'm all for rotation and all that stuff, but when it's crunch time, I have to be in the game,” Miller said. “I'm sure that coaches and everybody wouldn't fight me on that. When it's crunch time, I'm gonna be out there in the game.”

What can Bills fans expect from Miller at age 33? At the very least, a guy who is continuing to take care of his body. But the contract Miller signed is for six years, with $51.4 million guaranteed over the next three seasons.

What are the odds he can stay as productive as ever in 2022?

In the fourth part of our series on questions facing the Bills ahead of training camp, Mark Gaughan analyzes what to expect from Miller.

