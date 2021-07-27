[BN] Blitz: What's on the defensive line's to-do list entering training camp?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 27, 2021
A lot riding on defensive line growth as Bills enter training camp. Here is the to-do list
The wait is almost over. As training camp officially begins in Orchard Park, the Bills take with them into the 2021 season a good chunk of the same roster that got them to their first AFC title game since 1993.
It's a good roster. A really good roster. But by now you're probably well aware of what held the Bills back from giving Kansas City a real run in that AFC championship game: the defensive line.
Bills coaches have long said that winning the line of scrimmage with the front four is key to their defensive system.
The team's sack total dropped from 44 to 38 last season, and the team was 14th in sacks per pass attempt. The Bills ranked last in the NFL with just 13.5 sacks from their edge rushers.
Patrick Mahomes was barely pressured.
How do the Bills get better?
Here’s this summer’s to-do list for the defensive line in its quest to improve in 2021.
