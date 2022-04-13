[BN] Blitz: What's next for Josh Allen? Ken Dorsey might hold the key

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 13, 2022

Jim Kubiak: What's next for Bills QB Josh Allen? Ken Dorsey might hold the key

Josh Allen's final throws of the 2021-22 NFL season were magical. At times, they looked heroic. The player the Bills dreamed they drafted when they took him seventh overall in 2018 had turned into something more.

Ultimately, the Bills fell short. Bills fans won't soon forget how it ended. But they should also remember fondly how great Allen was during arguably his best season as a pro.

"Defining greatness in terms of quarterback performance comes down to more than just completions and touchdowns," Jim Kubiak wrote. "It ultimately means winning championships..."

The Bills should feel confident in Allen's ability to do that, and bring Western New York its first Super Bowl, though it's not all on Allen.

One factor to look at in 2022-23: how much do things change with the keys to the offense being handed to Ken Dorsey with Brian Daboll gone?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills fans embrace 5-year-old who's sad Tim Settle left Washington: A young Washington fan was sad his favorite player left town. Enter Bills fans. "It's been wild. "The response from Bills Mafia has just been, 'Wow.' It's amazing to see there are still good people out there in this world." Read more

NFL draft preview: Defensive tackles class less distinct: The position has a few standouts from a premier Georgia defense and others who broke through this season, but it lacks the depth of some other positions. It's not a major position of need for the Bills, but they could still look to the draft for a prospect. Here's the latest in our series previewing the draft at each position. Read more

Miss any of our other stories? Here are the positions that we've previewed so far: WR; RB; QB; OT; OG/C; TE; CB; DE

Mark Poloncarz reveals more stadium details in series of tweets: Poloncarz publicly confirmed for the first time that Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula initially wanted the public to pay 100% of the cost to construct the stadium in Orchard Park. It came during a series of tweets. Read more

Trouble in Washington: From the AP: "The U.S. House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence the NFL's Washington Commanders engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct." Read more

Did Tom Brady almost end up in Miami? From the Boston Globe's Ben Volin: "Brady’s change of heart was the result of a fascinating fall of dominos involving the Miami Dolphins, Sean Payton, Brian Flores’ lawsuit, former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, and a Manchester United soccer match." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: This didn't feel like an NHL debut. It felt like Owen Power has been here all along

Observations: Owen Power's impressive NHL debut ends with Sabres win

Photos: Buffalo Sabres defeat Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in Owen Power's debut

Colleges: UB football: Where the Bulls are strong this spring, where they need to improve

College notes: UB's Jeenathan Williams to play in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

High schools: Trey Kleitz commits to Roberts Wesleyan for basketball

