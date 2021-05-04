 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: What's next for Bills after options on Allen, Edmunds?
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: What's next for Bills after options on Allen, Edmunds?

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 4, 2021

Bills Chiefs AFC fourth (copy)

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) dives after Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Bills pick up fifth-year options on Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds

One of them was obvious, the other the source of some intrigue.

The Bills on Monday picked up the fifth-year contract options on their two 2018 first-round draft picks – quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, meaning they are now both under contract through the 2022 season.

The Allen decision was obvious, as the sides will be working toward a new megadeal after Allen inserted himself into the MVP discussion. But when it came to Edmunds, the linebacker whose option for 2022 cost $12.791 million, the decision wasn't as clear. 

Edmunds fought through a shoulder injury. 

"I think he struggled with it, but I thought he played overall solid down the stretch," Bills GM Brandon Beane said. "Are there more plays out there? Probably so, but he makes the Pro Bowl. I think that's legit."

Combined, Allen and Edmunds will count $36 million on the 2022 salary cap.

Jay Skurski has more.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Panthers request permission ... to interview Dan Morgan for their opening at assistant general manager. Morgan has been the Bills' director of player personnel since 2018. The connection to Carolina makes a lot of sense. Read more

Voice of the fan: Our resident voice of Bills fans, Pete Rosen, has grades for the draft picks, but not the kind you're used to seeing. Beane killed it. "It is so very dumb and so very awesome. Can’t wait for the new season and our new favorite players and whipping boys." Read more

Speed race: The NFL is getting faster and faster. The Bills need to combat that by improving their edge rushing and getting after the quarterback. In case you missed it, here's Mark Gaughan's analysis on the edge rush development for the Bills and the NFL's arms race for speed. Read more

What the numbers say about draft grades: "It’s not that draft grades tell us nothing at all about how good a team will be in the future ... But at the same time, draft grades explain only 0.3 percent of the variation in team performance over that time frame, which means they miss the vast majority of what actually determines whether teams succeed or fail." FiveThirtyEight dove into the numbers. Read more

Obstacles ahead: The NFL got through the draft, but what's ahead might not go as smoothly. The league and the players' union are already at odds over offseason workouts. Will fans return to the stands without capacity restrictions? And what about the quarterback situations in Green Bay and – more specifically given its nature – Houston? Read more

Thursday Night Football: Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package starting in 2022. Read more

FMIA: Peter King's weekly column leads with the 49ers and Trey Lance and is loaded with draft reaction and a funny Aaron Rodgers adieu haiku. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Michael Houser's 'special night' following difficult road ends with a Sabres win Read more

Sabres Notebook: Linus Ullmark rejoins team for first time since injury Read more

The Wraparound: Sam Reinhart helps Sabres rally from 2-goal deficit in win Read more

Colleges: How vaccinatons, Covid-19 mitigation could impact attendance at college sports Read more

Lance Leipold plans to lean on UB experience at Kansas; starting salary will be $2.2 million Read more

As many as seven UB football assistants to join Lance Leipold's Kansas staff Read more

UB basketball player Malik Zachery agrees to plea deal in stabbing at pickup game Read more

Baseball: Bisons notebook: Nate Pearson on the mend, looking for return to Jays' rotation Read more

Back home at last in ... New Jersey? Bisons ready to start a season unlike any other Read more

Top pitching prospect Nate Pearson set to start on Bisons' Opening Night roster Read more

High schools: Canisius takes top spot in News' large schools football poll Read more

WNY Maritime edges ahead of CSP in News' small schools football poll Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News