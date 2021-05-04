[BN] Blitz: What's next for Bills after options on Allen, Edmunds?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 4, 2021
Bills pick up fifth-year options on Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds
One of them was obvious, the other the source of some intrigue.
The Bills on Monday picked up the fifth-year contract options on their two 2018 first-round draft picks – quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, meaning they are now both under contract through the 2022 season.
The Allen decision was obvious, as the sides will be working toward a new megadeal after Allen inserted himself into the MVP discussion. But when it came to Edmunds, the linebacker whose option for 2022 cost $12.791 million, the decision wasn't as clear.
Edmunds fought through a shoulder injury.
"I think he struggled with it, but I thought he played overall solid down the stretch," Bills GM Brandon Beane said. "Are there more plays out there? Probably so, but he makes the Pro Bowl. I think that's legit."
Combined, Allen and Edmunds will count $36 million on the 2022 salary cap.
Jay Skurski has more.
