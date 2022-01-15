[BN] Blitz: What's fueled Stefon Diggs' record-setting start?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 15, 2022

What's fueled Stefon Diggs' record-setting start to his Bills career

The trade transformed the Buffalo Bills' offense. It gave Josh Allen a legitimate top receiver and came at the expense of some draft capital that couldn't guarantee the same.

Acquiring Stefon Diggs has been a big win for the Bills.

And his production on the field has been stellar. Diggs has produced in a way no other receiver has over their first two years with a new team. He has 230 catches in the regular season, setting an NFL record and combining with Allen to form one of the best duos in the NFL.

"I think their best football, personally, is ahead of them because of the rapport that they continue to build on a daily basis," coach Sean McDermott said.