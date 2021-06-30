[BN] Blitz: What's an optimistic projection for Dawson Knox?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 30, 2021

Mailbag: What’s an out-of-left-field prediction you have for the Bills this year?

Earlier this month, Vic Carucci went deep on Dawson Knox, the Bills' tight end who dealt with missing games due to Covid-19 and a calf injury.

After an organized team activity session a few weeks ago, Knox told reporters that he wanted to "get to the point where I am that weapon for our team."

That came after General Manager Brandon Beane had this to say after the season ended at the hands of world-class tight end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs: "It was never where the opposing defense was like, 'Man, we've got to stop their tight ends from going off.' "