[BN] Blitz: What's an optimistic projection for Dawson Knox?
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 30, 2021

Buffalo Bills OTA's (copy)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a pass during OTAs at the practice fields outside Highmark Stadium.

Mailbag: What’s an out-of-left-field prediction you have for the Bills this year?

Earlier this month, Vic Carucci went deep on Dawson Knox, the Bills' tight end who dealt with missing games due to Covid-19 and a calf injury.

After an organized team activity session a few weeks ago, Knox told reporters that he wanted to "get to the point where I am that weapon for our team."

That came after General Manager Brandon Beane had this to say after the season ended at the hands of world-class tight end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs: "It was never where the opposing defense was like, 'Man, we've got to stop their tight ends from going off.' "

The rumor mill kept showing Philly's Zach Ertz as a player the Bills would want. That still could be true, but Knox has shown flashes of ability if the Bills do end up staying put.

With that in mind, a reader asked for an "out-of-left-field prediction" for the Bills this year.

Jay Skurski's answer involves Knox.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Dion Dawkins on criminal justice: Tuesday, the NFL premiered a video of the Buffalo offensive lineman addressing criminal justice reform on NFL.com and on the NFL and Inspire Change social media platforms. Read more

Bobby Johnson talks O-line: In case you missed it, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson spoke with Vic Carucci about that continuity, the re-signing of tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford's health and more. Read more

First lady teams up with the NFL: From the Associated Press: "Jill Biden played offense Tuesday in the fight against COVID-19, teaming up with an NFL Hall of Fame running back to encourage Texans to get vaccinated against the disease." Read more

Column: AP columnist Tim Dahlberg on the WNBA's 99% vaccination rate: "That by itself is a remarkable success story for the WNBA. It’s also a statement to other leagues that a vaccine that has proven extraordinarily effective can provide a path toward normalcy once again." Read more

Who will be the Bills' MVP? NFL.com's Dan Hanzus predicted each AFC team's MVP. For the Bills, Hanzus says it won't be Josh Allen. Read more

No supplemental draft: For the second consecutive season, there will be no supplemental draft. Read more

All 32: The Colts became the 32nd and final team to announce that they will be able to play in front of a full stadium in 2021. Read more

Bruce Smith to TMZ: "We had a gay player in our locker room. I think it was the mid to late 90s and I think we might have had 2 but that wasn't what we were focused on." Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

