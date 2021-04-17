[BN] Blitz: Whatever happened to the picks, players in the Josh Allen trade?

Lamp hopes he's hit the switch: New Bills guard Forrest Lamp has had a rough go of his first four seasons in the NFL. Last season was the first time he was able to play more than half of a season. He started all 16 games for the Chargers last season, playing every one of the team’s 1,175 offensive snaps at left guard. The Bills signed him to a one-year deal. Could Lamp reach the potential of a former 38th overall pick? Read more

Over/under set: The Bills opened with an over-under total of 10.5 wins in the new 17-game season, according to Caesars William Hill, which is traditionally the first of the major oddsmakers to list season totals.