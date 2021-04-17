[BN] Blitz: Whatever happened to the picks, players in the Josh Allen trade?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 17, 2021
Bills' trades to draft Josh Allen cost two players, six picks. Here's what happened to them
Acquiring Josh Allen in the draft changed the direction of the Bills' franchise. It gave a starving fan base hope. It gave a young head coach and his general manager a player to build around.
Of course, none of these things happened without the Bills taking a little bit of a risk. To get Allen, the Bills had to part with No. 1 wide receiver Sammy Watkins, starting left tackle Cordy Glenn and six draft picks to move into position to select quarterback Allen out of Wyoming.
If a re-draft of the 2018 NFL draft was done, it's possible Allen could be taken first. But what about the assets used to get him? Whatever happened to them?
From Jason Wolf: Here’s what became of the assets Beane leveraged to land the Bills’ franchise quarterback.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Lamp hopes he's hit the switch: New Bills guard Forrest Lamp has had a rough go of his first four seasons in the NFL. Last season was the first time he was able to play more than half of a season. He started all 16 games for the Chargers last season, playing every one of the team’s 1,175 offensive snaps at left guard. The Bills signed him to a one-year deal. Could Lamp reach the potential of a former 38th overall pick? Read more
Over/under set: The Bills opened with an over-under total of 10.5 wins in the new 17-game season, according to Caesars William Hill, which is traditionally the first of the major oddsmakers to list season totals. Read more
Marshawn Lynch and Dr. Anthony Fauci: It's the marriage you never knew you needed. The two talked about vaccine efficacy and hesitancy. “When it comes to the government giving back to communities that look like me, we don’t seem to be on the well-received end of those situations,” Lynch told Fauci during the interview, which was recorded late last month. “It gets to the point where it’s almost like a gamble.” Read more
League, union clash continues over workouts: From The New York Times: "Players on 14 teams announced they would not attend offseason programming because of concerns about the coronavirus. Some may give up financial benefits in the process." Read more
Unlikely star: Julian Edelman, The Ringer's Nora Princiotti wrote, was the NFL's most unlikely star. He retired Monday "after a 12-year career in New England in which he went from a seventh-round pick to a Super Bowl MVP who earned Tom Brady’s eternal trust." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres' Cozens wants to help more offensively in final weeks of rookie season Read more
Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark 'week to week' with a lower-body injury Read more
High schools: Trey Kleitz, Tyler Barry lead Iroquois football to 31-0 win at Cheektowaga Read more
Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball teams Read more
Colleges: 6-foot-9 forward Kuluel Mading commits to UB men's basketball Read more
Today in sports history: April 17
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.