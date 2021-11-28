[BN] Blitz: What would Jim Kelly's numbers look like today?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 28, 2021
Bills Mailbag: What would Jim Kelly's numbers look like in today's pass-happy NFL?
It's a comparison every sports fan of a certain age loves to make. Maybe one of your relatives brought it up at the Thanksgiving dinner table just a few days ago as your family prepared to watch the Bills and Saints finish off the holiday with some football.
"Jim Kelly was better than all of these guys today," one Bills fan might say.
To kick off this week's mailbag, one reader asked: "What kind of numbers do you think Dan Marino, John Elway, Jim Kelly, etc. would put up in today’s pass-happy, fantasy-driven, “it’s illegal to even THINK mean things about the quarterback” NFL?
In 1991, Kelly threw for 3,844 yards and 33 touchdowns, which marked career highs in a single season. Josh Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. It's a pass-happy league for sure, but wouldn't the older guys have adjusted?
Jay Skurski answered the QB question, as well as inquiries about the red zone offense, Brian Daboll's performances, "guaranteed" contracts and more in this week's mailbag.
Today in sports history: Nov. 28
