[BN] Blitz: What will Tyrell Adams make of his second chance?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 7, 2021
Training camp question: Can Tyrell Adams stick in his second chance with Bills?
Everyone wants to play for a winner. You dream of playing for championships, and so when you get an offer in free agency from a team looking to win, it's got to be hard to say no.
The downside of this is the reality facing players like Tyrell Adams.
It doesn't matter that you played in all 16 games and started 12 of them for a team that went 4-12.
Reality probably sets in when you see Buffalo's depth chart at linebacker.
The Bills have Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein and special teams standout Tyler Matakevich. All of them are locks to make the 53-man roster.
Adams figures to be next in line, and the Bills did keep six guys on their initial roster last season. But, as Adams learned in his first stint with the Bills, nothing is guaranteed.
In part seven of our series on the questions facing the Bills heading into training camp, Jason Wolf analyzes this question: Can Tyrell Adams serve as Matt Milano's primary backup?
