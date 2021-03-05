 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: What will the Bills do with Tremaine Edmunds and his option?
[BN] Blitz: What will the Bills do with Tremaine Edmunds and his option?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 5, 2021

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds turns 23 in May, but he's going into his fourth NFL season.

Bills offseason questions: Is it guaranteed that Tremaine Edmunds' option will be picked up?

Look no further than linebacker if you're wondering where the Bills are focusing on most during this offseason.

What happens with Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds will help determine the resources the Bills have at other positions this offseason and beyond.

Jay Skurski wrote recently about the possibility of the Bills using the franchise tag on Milano, who may cost too much to keep around despite the incredible return on investment the Bills got for his services.

And while it's likely Milano ends up with another football team in 2021, the Bills are in an interesting spot with Edmunds. They have until May 3 to pick up his fifth-year option. If they don't he'll be playing on the final year of his contract in 2021.

But if they do pick up the option, they're on the hook for a lot of money in 2022.

In the ninth part of our series looking at the biggest questions facing the Bills, Skurski makes the case for and against picking up the fifth-year option on Edmunds.

Cap space: The NFL has finalized the amount of unused cap space and other adjustments that each of its 32 teams can carry over and apply to the 2021 salary cap. How much money is that for the Bills? More than expected. Read more

On the move: Assistant offensive line coach Terry Heffernan is expected to become the offensive line coach at Stanford. Read more

Taking a look: Former Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy is expected to visit the Bills on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Read more

The Bills, of course, are expected to tender a contract offer to restricted free agent Corey Bojorquez. Kicker and punter are positions of strength for Buffalo. Read more

Is Mitch's job safe? What will the Bills do with Mitch Morse? Skurski detailed their options. Read more

In another recent edition of our series tackling the biggest questions facing the Bills this offseason, Mark Gaughan answered the question: Where does Ed Oliver stand? Read more

Streaming wars: This NFL television rights story keeps getting more interesting. From Bloomberg: "Networks and pay-TV providers, such as DirecTV, have long relied on the NFL and other live sports to keep customers from cutting the cord. So it will be a twist if the league’s latest agreements hasten the shift to a streaming world." Read more

Wild overtime possibility: Per Pro Football Talk, the Ravens will be proposing a pair of overtime procedures premised on the concept of “spot and choose.” Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Ralph Krueger not looking to 'reinvent' Sabres amid 5-game skid Read more

The Wraparound: Another slow start, another ugly loss for last-place Sabres Read more

Notebook: Taylor Hall 'open' to returning to Buffalo next season Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure pivots to open Atlantic 10 tournament against Duquesne Read more

Greg McDermott says he offered to step down after ‘plantation’ comments, but Creighton players wanted him to stay Read more

High schools: Former star players Ka'Ron Barnes and Phil Stasiak stay in the game as referees Read more

Photos: Williamsville North hosts Jamestown in high school boys basketball View gallery

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

