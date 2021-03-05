[BN] Blitz: What will the Bills do with Tremaine Edmunds and his option?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 5, 2021

Bills offseason questions: Is it guaranteed that Tremaine Edmunds' option will be picked up?

Look no further than linebacker if you're wondering where the Bills are focusing on most during this offseason.

What happens with Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds will help determine the resources the Bills have at other positions this offseason and beyond.

Jay Skurski wrote recently about the possibility of the Bills using the franchise tag on Milano, who may cost too much to keep around despite the incredible return on investment the Bills got for his services.

And while it's likely Milano ends up with another football team in 2021, the Bills are in an interesting spot with Edmunds. They have until May 3 to pick up his fifth-year option. If they don't he'll be playing on the final year of his contract in 2021.

But if they do pick up the option, they're on the hook for a lot of money in 2022.