[BN] Blitz: What will the Bills do with their new cap space?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 2, 2021
Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract – what might they do with it?
Salary cap math can sometimes get funky, and the Bills and Stefon Diggs agreed to a deal that put millions in the star receiver's pockets right away while also giving the Bills some needed space to make some roster moves if they want.
A win-win for both parties.
Diggs' base salary for 2021 was expected to be a little over $12.7 million. Now, he'll make the NFL minimum for a player with six years of experience, $990,000. The other $11.7 million went right in Diggs' pockets as a signing bonus.
The move freed up more than $7.8 million in cap space for the Bills, who now have $11,432,804, according to NFL Players Association records. That number will be lower after the Bills sign first round pick Greg Rousseau.
What will the Bills do with the extra cash? Jay Skurski has more on the restructure and speculates on what the Bills do with the savings.
