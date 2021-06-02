[BN] Blitz: What will the Bills do with their new cap space?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract – what might they do with it?

Salary cap math can sometimes get funky, and the Bills and Stefon Diggs agreed to a deal that put millions in the star receiver's pockets right away while also giving the Bills some needed space to make some roster moves if they want.

A win-win for both parties.

Diggs' base salary for 2021 was expected to be a little over $12.7 million. Now, he'll make the NFL minimum for a player with six years of experience, $990,000. The other $11.7 million went right in Diggs' pockets as a signing bonus.

The move freed up more than $7.8 million in cap space for the Bills, who now have $11,432,804, according to NFL Players Association records. That number will be lower after the Bills sign first round pick Greg Rousseau.