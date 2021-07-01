[BN] Blitz: What will Stefon Diggs do for an encore?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 1, 2021

Bills count on Stefon Diggs' 'dog mentality' to meet challenge of strong encore

Stefon Diggs made his presence felt early and often in 2020.

In a Week 1 win over the Jets, he caught eight passes on nine targets for 86 yards. The following week, in a win in Miami, Josh Allen targeted his new favorite receiver 13 times. Diggs caught eight of those for 153 yards while also scoring a touchdown.

Diggs, of course, led the NFL in catches and yards in 2020, helping the Bills and Allen to offensive heights not seen in Buffalo in quite some time. He was the main reason Allen set so many single-season franchise records.

So, how the heck does Diggs follow that season up?

"Diggs has got that dog mentality," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He's not looking at what he did in the past year. He's just looking to get better this year and try to live up to his own expectations."