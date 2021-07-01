[BN] Blitz: What will Stefon Diggs do for an encore?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 1, 2021
Bills count on Stefon Diggs' 'dog mentality' to meet challenge of strong encore
Stefon Diggs made his presence felt early and often in 2020.
In a Week 1 win over the Jets, he caught eight passes on nine targets for 86 yards. The following week, in a win in Miami, Josh Allen targeted his new favorite receiver 13 times. Diggs caught eight of those for 153 yards while also scoring a touchdown.
Diggs, of course, led the NFL in catches and yards in 2020, helping the Bills and Allen to offensive heights not seen in Buffalo in quite some time. He was the main reason Allen set so many single-season franchise records.
So, how the heck does Diggs follow that season up?
"Diggs has got that dog mentality," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He's not looking at what he did in the past year. He's just looking to get better this year and try to live up to his own expectations."
In the first part of our series on key questions facing the Bills as they prepare for training camp, we ask: What can Stefon Diggs do for an encore?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
'I try to stay out of it': That's how Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds reacted to an analyst's prediction that he would be the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. “I’ve got a lot more work to do from now to training camp," Edmunds said during his recent football camp in his hometown of Danville, Va. Read more
In case you missed it, here's a story on Edmunds from that recent football camp he put on in Virginia. Read more
And in May, Jay Skurski wrote about Edmunds saying the Bills were "on a mission" heading into 2021. Read more
Was it worth it? The two men who ran onto the field during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV in February pleaded no contest to trespassing and agreed to a year of probation. Read more
ICYMI: Efe Obada and Christian Wade have a lot in common. Will a roster spot be one of those things? Read more
What's next? Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore went public about his contract situation. What happens next? Read more
Top RBs: Former NFL running back and current analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the Top 32 running backs in the NFL heading into 2021. Did Devin Singletary or Zack Moss make the cut? Read more
Top coaches: Yes, it's list season. CBS Sports ranked all 32 NFL coaches. Sean McDermott ranked pretty high. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Don Granato's 'Donnie Meatballs' nickname picks up steam, sparks invite to judge Street Brawl Read more
Mike Harrington: Don Granato the 'right call' for the Sabres right now Read more
Baseball: Tom Murphy returns with Mariners to a place he never played while at UB Read more
High schools: Seven WNY track and field athletes competing at the Outdoors Nationals Read more
Western New York Hockey Showcase between Section VI and Section V teams set Read more
2020 All-Western New York Football team and honor roll Read more
Colleges: UB's Jeenathan Williams withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Bulls Read more
UB football adds junior-college OL Austin Lee to 2021 incoming class Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.