 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

[BN] Blitz: What we've learned about the Bills through 6 games

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 23, 2022

Bills Chiefs third (copy)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. 

Ryan O'Halloran: Bye weekend breakdown – what we've learned about Buffalo Bills through 6 games

The Buffalo Bills hit the Week 7 bye as the best team in the National Football League. Yes, we realize there is a 6-0 team out there, the Philadelphia Eagles, but the statistics don't lie: the Bills are the better team.

That being said, it's a good time to "debrief," in the words of Von Miller, and see where things stand before the rest of the season gets underway next week with a Sunday Night Football showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

With that debrief theme in mind, Ryan O'Halloran took a look at what we've learned about the Bills through the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

People are also reading…

The main takeaways: The Bills have depth; their third-down issues are maddening; they're making explosive plays; their red zone performance leaves room for improvement ... and more.

Here's a bye week breakdown on what we've learned about the Super Bowl favorites so far.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Changes planned for the new Bills stadium should make it easier for fans to come and go: The combination of fewer fans heading to a stadium that seats about 10,000 fewer people, along with the addition of new walkways for pedestrians and new driveways into parking lots, should improve access for fans, a new report said. Read more

Mailbag: Will Odell Beckham Jr. join the Bills? Will Brandon Beane make a big move before the trade deadline? What happens to Zack Moss after this season? Katherine Fitzgerald answered those questions, plus some music-related questions in this week's bye week mailbag. Read more

Voice of the Fan: From Pete Rosen, our Voice of the Fan columnist: "The Bills at 5-1 are now off on a well-deserved bye week, with a chance to settle down from the lofty win and exalted experience of avenging the team’s toughest loss in decades ... And their high-flying leader, Allen, has an extra week to return to earth following a Superman performance, able to leap tall defenders in a single bound, and resume being a regular guy with his feet planted firmly on the ground, a la Clark Kent." Read more

Bills at the bye roundtable: In case you missed it, our staff tackled some questions about the Buffalo Bills and discussed where they stand at the break. Read more

Mic'd up moments: From the Bills' website: "From "Don't Blink!" to "Brick by Brick!", check out some of the best Mic'd Up moments from weeks 1 through 6 of the 2022 from Von Miller, Gabe Davis, Tremaine Edmunds and more." Watch

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Craig and Nicholle Anderson balancing hockey, family in Sabres encore Read more

Observations: Sabres roll over Canucks, lose Mattias Samuelsson to injury Read more

UB football: Bulls make roaring comeback in 34-27 win against Toledo Read more

High schools: Prep Talk: St. Francis blows out Canisius; regular season wraps up in Section VI Read more

Section VI girls volleyball playoff pairings released Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 23

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News