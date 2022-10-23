[BN] Blitz: What we've learned about the Bills through 6 games

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 23, 2022

Ryan O'Halloran: Bye weekend breakdown – what we've learned about Buffalo Bills through 6 games

The Buffalo Bills hit the Week 7 bye as the best team in the National Football League. Yes, we realize there is a 6-0 team out there, the Philadelphia Eagles, but the statistics don't lie: the Bills are the better team.

That being said, it's a good time to "debrief," in the words of Von Miller, and see where things stand before the rest of the season gets underway next week with a Sunday Night Football showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

With that debrief theme in mind, Ryan O'Halloran took a look at what we've learned about the Bills through the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

The main takeaways: The Bills have depth; their third-down issues are maddening; they're making explosive plays; their red zone performance leaves room for improvement ... and more.

Here's a bye week breakdown on what we've learned about the Super Bowl favorites so far.

