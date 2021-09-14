[BN] Blitz: What went wrong on offense in Week 1 loss?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

'We were trying to be aggressive there': Daboll explains backward fourth-down attempt

If the fourth-down pitch to Matt Breida had been successful and the Bills scored on the drive, we might be having a much different conversation two days after the season opener.

Of course, the Bills went backward, Pittsburgh took possession, and the momentum swing was complete five plays later when Ben Roethlisberger hit Diontae Johnson for a five-yard score and the Steelers never trailed again.

You know what they say about hindsight...

“I think anytime a play doesn’t work, you always want it back. But we’re trying to call plays that give us a chance here, and maybe spring a big one, and they did a good job,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Monday.

Daboll pointed to the inefficiency in the red zone as a bigger difference-maker rather than that one play.

The Bills were 1-for-4 inside Pittsburgh's 20.