[BN] Blitz: What went well for the Bills in their preseason win Friday

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 14, 2021

Observations: Devin Singletary comes out hot in Bills' opening preseason win

Advantage: Devin Singletary.

In the long run, both running backs are going to get plenty of touches this season, but with Zack Moss out Friday night with a hamstring injury, Singletary had the first shot at making a statement as the preseason opened Friday night in Detroit.

Singletary, who said he added more muscle this offseason, rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and caught one pass for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half of the 16-15 victory.

He was far from the only standout inside Ford Field.

Jake Fromm threw a nice deep ball, Tyler Bass got off to a good start and Spencer Brown got a start on the offensive line.