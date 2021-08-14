[BN] Blitz: What went well for the Bills in their preseason win Friday

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Observations: Devin Singletary comes out hot in Bills' opening preseason win
Advantage: Devin Singletary.
In the long run, both running backs are going to get plenty of touches this season, but with Zack Moss out Friday night with a hamstring injury, Singletary had the first shot at making a statement as the preseason opened Friday night in Detroit.
Singletary, who said he added more muscle this offseason, rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and caught one pass for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half of the 16-15 victory.
He was far from the only standout inside Ford Field.
Jake Fromm threw a nice deep ball, Tyler Bass got off to a good start and Spencer Brown got a start on the offensive line.
Jay Skurski has more on the good, as well as some of the bad in his observations from the game.
Rousseau gets the upper hand: Talk about starting with a bang. Greg Rousseau, picked 30th in the draft, overpowered left tackle Penei Sewell, the seventh overall draft pick, and sacked Jared Goff on the first defensive series. The rookie played the whole first half, and the new-look defensive line had a decent start to 2021. Jay Skurski has more. Read more
What the coach said: Here are highlights from coach Sean McDermott's postgame news conference. He praised Devin Singletary, the pass rush and Jake Fromm. Read more
Who started? Here's a look at who took the field for the Bills to open the 2021 preseason. Read more
