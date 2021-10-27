 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: What we learned from Dawson Knox's shot put days
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: What we learned from Dawson Knox's shot put days

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 27, 2021

Bills Titans Football

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox looks to pass on a two point attempt against Tennessee.

What we learned from Bills tight end Dawson Knox's shot put days

You probably know Dawson Knox has some quarterbacking in his past (though you couldn't tell watching him throw in the game vs. Tennessee), but did you know about Dawson Knox, shot put extraordinaire?

Tasked with throwing that pass on a trick play, Knox, who earlier in the game broke his hand, relied on those shot put skills to get the ball to Josh Allen for a two-point conversion.

“Never thought throwing shot put in high school would help me in the league but here we are,” Knox tweeted a few days after the play.

Naturally, Katherine Fitzgerald was curious. How did Knox get involved throwing the shot put? Was he any good at it? And how do the people who knew him back at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee think of him now?

Those answers and more are answered in this story.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Goodell says NFL wants Bills 'secure in WNY for generations': Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday in New York, where the owners' meeting got underway, that the Bills’ efforts to fund a new stadium by forging a public-private partnership with New York State are “progressing in a positive way.” Read more

Terry Pegula exits NFL meetings after possible Covid exposure: Bills owner Terry Pegula stepped out of the National Football League’s fall meetings Tuesday midway through the first afternoon after receiving word of a possible Covid-19 exposure. Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf have the story. Read more

PlayAction: Matt Milano and the Bills' A-gap blitzes: Milano is a weapon for Buffalo's defense, and his timing on blitzes help make the Bills' scheme come alive. In his latest PlayAction video, Mark Gaughan breaks down how Milano's quickness and football instincts make him perfect for A-gap blitzes. Watch now

Third-down woes loom for Miami defense: The Dolphins had the No. 1-ranked third-down defense in the NFL last season, holding foes to just a 31% conversion rate. This year it's almost the exact opposite. They're 31st in third-down defense. The Bills, meanwhile, have been the second-best team in the league on third down. Read more

Local guy signs with Bills: In case you missed it, former West Seneca East and University at Buffalo offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk is one step closer to his childhood dream. Read more

NFL won't release WFT report: The league spent nearly a year investigating the Washington Football Team after allegations of harassment and abuse. The report will not be made public. Read more

Tomlin staying put? Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was pretty adamant that he's not a candidate for the USC job. He called the speculation a "joke." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Inside the Sabres: Hot start the product of coaching, leadership, smart additions Read more

Mike Harrington: At least for one night, Sabres reach the Lightning's gold standard Read more

Colleges: Kevin Marks to rejoin UB football when it hosts Bowling Green Read more

Canisius, Niagara basketball teams hope to create routine 2021-22 season Read more

High schools: Sarah Woods leads Lewiston-Porter's girls soccer team to victory over East Aurora Read more

High school notebook: Field announced for Cataract Classic boys basketball tournament Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News