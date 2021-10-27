[BN] Blitz: What we learned from Dawson Knox's shot put days

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 27, 2021

What we learned from Bills tight end Dawson Knox's shot put days

You probably know Dawson Knox has some quarterbacking in his past (though you couldn't tell watching him throw in the game vs. Tennessee), but did you know about Dawson Knox, shot put extraordinaire?

Tasked with throwing that pass on a trick play, Knox, who earlier in the game broke his hand, relied on those shot put skills to get the ball to Josh Allen for a two-point conversion.

“Never thought throwing shot put in high school would help me in the league but here we are,” Knox tweeted a few days after the play.

Naturally, Katherine Fitzgerald was curious. How did Knox get involved throwing the shot put? Was he any good at it? And how do the people who knew him back at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee think of him now?