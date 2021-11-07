 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: What to watch for as stadium talks ramp up
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: What to watch for as stadium talks ramp up

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 7, 2021

New Era Field Bills (copy) (copy)

Negotiations continue between the county, state and Buffalo Bills regarding a new stadium.

As Bills stadium talks ramp up, here are three points to watch

All roads are leading to a new NFL stadium in Western New York. Not building one and renovating Highmark Stadium instead just doesn't seem likely.

There have been a few recent developments that made this clear, the most recent being the state-commissioned report released this week that recommended to the Hochul administration that the Bills should build a new stadium rather than renovate.

There are a lot of eyes on the Bills looking on from outside Western New York. NFL owners are interested parties. What happens in Western New York could be a model, even a precedent, Tim O'Shei wrote.

O'Shei has three points to watch as negotiators try to build progress in the coming weeks and months. Are the Bills worth the investment?

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Roster moves: The Bills placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list Saturday. Trubisky joins practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm on the list. Jon Feliciano was also placed on IR. Read more

Bills fans invade Jacksonville: There has been a whole lot of blue and red out and about this weekend in Jacksonville. View photos

Mailbag: In case you missed it, this week's mailbag tackles questions about the running game, stadium talks, vaccination statuses and more. Read more

Get ready for Bills-Jags: Here's what you may have missed to get set for today's game...

Scouting Report: Josh Allen's output has propped up Bills' slumping run game Read more

How we see it: News sports writers predict how Bills fare vs. Jaguars Read more

PlayAction: Bills' larcenous D next up in the education of Trevor Lawrence Read more

View from Vegas: Can't recommend Jaguars, but are Bills laying too many points on the road? Read more

It's Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen when Bills and Jaguars meet Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third, fall in overtime to Detroit Read more

Alex Tuch 'very excited to come to Buffalo,' ready to help Sabres build a winner Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres host Detroit Red Wings View photos

High schools: Prep Talk: Bennett steals football spotlight with 70-point effort Read more

Kurt Mauser's overtime goal lifts Nichols to repeat as Monsignor Martin boys soccer champs Read more

St. Mary's girls soccer moves to state Catholic final after victory in penalty kicks Read more

Clarence field hockey heads to Class A Final Four Read more

East Aurora, Ellicottville fall in Far West Regional boys soccer Read more

Colleges: Hobart steamrolls Buffalo State football Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 7

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News