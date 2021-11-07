[BN] Blitz: What to watch for as stadium talks ramp up

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 7, 2021
As Bills stadium talks ramp up, here are three points to watch
All roads are leading to a new NFL stadium in Western New York. Not building one and renovating Highmark Stadium instead just doesn't seem likely.
There have been a few recent developments that made this clear, the most recent being the state-commissioned report released this week that recommended to the Hochul administration that the Bills should build a new stadium rather than renovate.
There are a lot of eyes on the Bills looking on from outside Western New York. NFL owners are interested parties. What happens in Western New York could be a model, even a precedent, Tim O'Shei wrote.
O'Shei has three points to watch as negotiators try to build progress in the coming weeks and months. Are the Bills worth the investment?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Roster moves: The Bills placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list Saturday. Trubisky joins practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm on the list. Jon Feliciano was also placed on IR. Read more
Bills fans invade Jacksonville: There has been a whole lot of blue and red out and about this weekend in Jacksonville. View photos
Mailbag: In case you missed it, this week's mailbag tackles questions about the running game, stadium talks, vaccination statuses and more. Read more
Get ready for Bills-Jags: Here's what you may have missed to get set for today's game...
Scouting Report: Josh Allen's output has propped up Bills' slumping run game Read more
How we see it: News sports writers predict how Bills fare vs. Jaguars Read more
PlayAction: Bills' larcenous D next up in the education of Trevor Lawrence Read more
View from Vegas: Can't recommend Jaguars, but are Bills laying too many points on the road? Read more
It's Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen when Bills and Jaguars meet Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third, fall in overtime to Detroit Read more
Alex Tuch 'very excited to come to Buffalo,' ready to help Sabres build a winner Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
Photos: Buffalo Sabres host Detroit Red Wings View photos
High schools: Prep Talk: Bennett steals football spotlight with 70-point effort Read more
Kurt Mauser's overtime goal lifts Nichols to repeat as Monsignor Martin boys soccer champs Read more
St. Mary's girls soccer moves to state Catholic final after victory in penalty kicks Read more
Clarence field hockey heads to Class A Final Four Read more
East Aurora, Ellicottville fall in Far West Regional boys soccer Read more
Colleges: Hobart steamrolls Buffalo State football Read more
