[BN] Blitz: What to watch for as stadium talks ramp up

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 7, 2021

As Bills stadium talks ramp up, here are three points to watch

All roads are leading to a new NFL stadium in Western New York. Not building one and renovating Highmark Stadium instead just doesn't seem likely.

There have been a few recent developments that made this clear, the most recent being the state-commissioned report released this week that recommended to the Hochul administration that the Bills should build a new stadium rather than renovate.

There are a lot of eyes on the Bills looking on from outside Western New York. NFL owners are interested parties. What happens in Western New York could be a model, even a precedent, Tim O'Shei wrote.